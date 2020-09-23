Apple Store Online goes live from today: Check details

The Apple Store Online has gone live from today in India. Apple is putting all the products up for grabs with certain bank offers. Additionally, a lot of Apple’s renowned customer service programmes will be available to avail from the online store. The delivery period for products is varying, with iPhones having the shortest waiting time. All deliveries will be made with COVID-19 precautions in mind. Also Read - Apple iOS 14.2 public beta now available for supported iPhones and iPads

The Apple Store Online will put up all the current iPhone models on sale along with the iPads. Customers will also be able to buy accessories and Mac computers from the online store. iPhone models on sale include the iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro series, and the older iPhone XR. Customers will also be able to customize their Macs with desired specifications and delivered to their home directly. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Mini could be the smallest phone in new iPhone 12 series

Apple Store Online benefits

Buying your next Apple product from the Apple Store Online comes with a few benefits of its own. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 price: You may get it at this cost, thanks to OLED display and 5G connectivity

-For once, you are directly purchasing the product from Apple. This means you will be entitled to customer service directly from the company.

-Apple offers trade-in for new iPhones. Hence, if you already have an iPhone that you want to upgrade from, you can get up to Rs 36,000 credits towards buying your new iPhone.

-Apple Store offers a host of financing options as well as Student Discounts on all Apple products. The offers will be applicable for iPhone, iPad, Watch, Mac, and other products.

-Apple will offer shopping assistance via its Apple Specialists. If you are confused in choosing the right product for you, these people will help you out with the decision making process.

-Apple care+ is available for customers in India via the online store. Customers purchasing devices from Apple Store can extend the warranty for two years, covering technical support and accidental damage cover.

-Customers will be able to customize their Macs. Whether they need extra CPU power or better graphics processing, the Apple Store will allow them to build customized Macs from the factory.

-Custom engraving on select devices will be available via the Apple Store Online. You can engrave your name or any text on AirPods, iPads, and a couple of accessories.

-Apple is also offering contact-less delivery of products directly to your home. Those deliveries that require signatures will ask customers for verbal confirmation from a distance.

