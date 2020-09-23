comscore Apple Store Online goes live from today: Check details | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Store Online goes live from today, offers trade-in programme for iPhones and custom Macs
News

Apple Store Online goes live from today, offers trade-in programme for iPhones and custom Macs

News

Apple Store Online has gone live in India from today. The store offers trade-in programme for iPhones and allows customers to customize Macs.

  • Published: September 23, 2020 12:51 PM IST
Apple Store Online India

The Apple Store Online has gone live from today in India. Apple is putting all the products up for grabs with certain bank offers. Additionally, a lot of Apple’s renowned customer service programmes will be available to avail from the online store. The delivery period for products is varying, with iPhones having the shortest waiting time. All deliveries will be made with COVID-19 precautions in mind. Also Read - Apple iOS 14.2 public beta now available for supported iPhones and iPads

The Apple Store Online will put up all the current iPhone models on sale along with the iPads. Customers will also be able to buy accessories and Mac computers from the online store. iPhone models on sale include the iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro series, and the older iPhone XR. Customers will also be able to customize their Macs with desired specifications and delivered to their home directly. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Mini could be the smallest phone in new iPhone 12 series

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air, & More

Apple Store Online benefits

Buying your next Apple product from the Apple Store Online comes with a few benefits of its own. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 price: You may get it at this cost, thanks to OLED display and 5G connectivity

-For once, you are directly purchasing the product from Apple. This means you will be entitled to customer service directly from the company.

-Apple offers trade-in for new iPhones. Hence, if you already have an iPhone that you want to upgrade from, you can get up to Rs 36,000 credits towards buying your new iPhone.

-Apple Store offers a host of financing options as well as Student Discounts on all Apple products. The offers will be applicable for iPhone, iPad, Watch, Mac, and other products.

-Apple will offer shopping assistance via its Apple Specialists. If you are confused in choosing the right product for you, these people will help you out with the decision making process.

-Apple care+ is available for customers in India via the online store. Customers purchasing devices from Apple Store can extend the warranty for two years, covering technical support and accidental damage cover.

-Customers will be able to customize their Macs. Whether they need extra CPU power or better graphics processing, the Apple Store will allow them to build customized Macs from the factory.

Apple iPhone 12 price: You may get it at this cost, thanks to OLED display and 5G connectivity

Also Read

Apple iPhone 12 price: You may get it at this cost, thanks to OLED display and 5G connectivity

-Custom engraving on select devices will be available via the Apple Store Online. You can engrave your name or any text on AirPods, iPads, and a couple of accessories.

-Apple is also offering contact-less delivery of products directly to your home. Those deliveries that require signatures will ask customers for verbal confirmation from a distance.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 23, 2020 12:51 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11

68300

iOS 13
A13 Bionic SoC
Dual - 12MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Apple Store Online goes live from today: Check details
News
Apple Store Online goes live from today: Check details
Huawei files patent for another smartphone with under-display camera

News

Huawei files patent for another smartphone with under-display camera

Jio Postpaid Plus plans start at Rs 399 per month with freebies

Telecom

Jio Postpaid Plus plans start at Rs 399 per month with freebies

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM

Moto E7 Plus launch in India today: All you need to know

News

Moto E7 Plus launch in India today: All you need to know

Most Popular

Skullcandy Sesh Evo review: Needs more evolution

Samsung Galaxy M51 review

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2020 review: Just right for casual gaming

Redmi Smart Band review: No compromises

Apple Store Online goes live from today: Check details

Huawei files patent for another smartphone with under-display camera

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM

Moto E7 Plus launch in India today: All you need to know

OnePlus 8T to be cheaper than OnePlus 8 with upgrades

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Store Online goes live from today: Check details

News

Apple Store Online goes live from today: Check details
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Apple iOS 14.2 public beta now available for supported devices

News

Apple iOS 14.2 public beta now available for supported devices

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition: इस तरह से घर बैठे सकते हैं फोन की लाइव लॉन्चिंग

Xaiomi Mi 10T सीरीज में लॉन्च हो सकता है 108 MP कैमरे वाला फोन, इस तारीख को होगा अनवील

Moto E7 Plus स्मार्टफोन इस कीमत पर हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, लगा है 48 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा

Realme 7i का इंडियन वेरिएंट हुआ स्पॉट, 64MP कैमरे के साथ अगले महीने होगा लॉन्च

BSNL दे रहा है यूजर्स को Disney+ Hotstar का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, जानें क्या है ऑफर

Latest Videos

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air
MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Features

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi
Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look

News

Apple Store Online goes live from today: Check details
News
Apple Store Online goes live from today: Check details
Huawei files patent for another smartphone with under-display camera

News

Huawei files patent for another smartphone with under-display camera
Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM
Moto E7 Plus launch in India today: All you need to know

News

Moto E7 Plus launch in India today: All you need to know
OnePlus 8T to be cheaper than OnePlus 8 with upgrades

News

OnePlus 8T to be cheaper than OnePlus 8 with upgrades

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers