Apple Store online launching in India on September 23

Until now, the only ways you can buy an iPhone or any other Apple product was to either head for the e-commerce platforms or the nearest Apple authorised reseller. Starting September 23, you will have a third option of buying it directly from Apple. Yes, after 20 years since it started operations in India, Apple is initiating its retail service with the Apple Store online. Just like the global store, it will offer all its products and services to customers. Also Read - Did Apple reveal the launch date for iPhone 12 at the Watch event?

The store will go live from September 23, offering all of Apple’s products and services. Customers can buy iPhones, iPads, Watches, Macs and more from the store. Additionally, Apple will help with the shopping experience through its Apple Specialists. You can get all your shopping questions answered, including choosing the right product, to payments and delivery. The store will offer various financing schemes and payment modes for purchase. Also Read - Apple Fall Keynote 2020: iPad Air, Watch SE, Apple One, Fitness+ and more

Apple will also bring along its Apple Care+ programme to Indian customers. AppleCare+ extends the warranty of Apple devices with up to 2 years of technical support and accidental damage cover. The service offers customer support for solving all issues over a conversation. Furthermore, Apple Support will extend help with basic issues such as recovering an Apple ID or mending a damaged display. Also Read - Apple One subscription for India announced: Music, iCloud, TV+, Fitness+ and more included

Apple Store online other benefits

Apart from the usual sales and service, Apple also brings favourable student offers to the table with the online store. With financing options and an available trade-in program, students can shop for a Mac or iPad with special pricing, and receive discounts on accessories and AppleCare+.

Other than that, there will be custom engraving of emoji or text available for select devices. Customers can engrave a text on AirPods in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. English engraving is available for iPad and Apple Pencil. In October, customers can expect free online “Today at Apple” sessions led by local Creative Pros, focused on photography and music.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the Apple Store Online will offer contact-free doorstep delivery of products. For those products that require assistance, Apple says it will offer verbal assistance from a distance to set up the product.