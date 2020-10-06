Apple removes rival audio products from website, stores

Apple does sell products apart from its popular iPhones, iPads, and the rest of the i-Series. The brand also offers other accessory products that further help users make the most out of their devices. These include headphones and wireless speakers that Apple sells via partnerships with other brands at its Apple Stores. However, now that Apple is offering speakers of its own and is about to launch its first pair of headphones, the AirPods Studio things are changing. Also Read - Apple iPad Air 2020 with A14 chipset shows up on Geekbench

The brand recently has ceased selling headphones and wireless speakers from rivals including Sonos, Bose, and Logitech. This feels like a major push towards eliminating competition ahead of Apple’s own launches. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE go on sale in India; Everything you need to know

Apple has sold third-party audio accessories for a long time on its website, which again is one of the world’s largest eCommerce platforms. However, as per a report by Bloomberg, all the headphones, speakers, and smart speakers by Bose, Logitech, and Sonos suddenly disappeared from the brand’s online store at the end of September. Also Read - Netflix 4K will not work on Apple Mac models launched before 2018

It is not just the website. Even employees who worked at physical Apple retail stores were asked to clean the shelves of any third-party products from these brands. This might be a major setback for the companies. The shares of Sonos, for instance, fell 7 percent following the news. This has happened before. There was a time when Apple stores sold Fitbit wearables. However, when the Apple Watch came to life in 2014, Fitbit watches and bands were removed from the stores to make way for the brand’s own products.

AirPods Studio: All we know so far

Apple’s upcoming headphones are rumored to launch along with the iPhone 12 series this year. The headphones will reportedly come with neck and ear detection. YouTuber Jon Prosser has also rumored that the upcoming Apple headphones price will start from $349, which is around Rs 26,000 in India. He also mentioned that the codename of this audio product is B515. Talking about the features, the upcoming headphones’ head and neck detection feature sounds similar to the ear detection feature found on the ‌AirPods‌ and ‌AirPods Pro‌