Location Based Technologies (LBT) has filed a lawsuit against Apple for an alleged patent infringement. The patent relates to the ‘low-power mode’ and ‘facedown detection’ features on iPhones and iPads.

The Apple lawsuit claims that its mobile products that include a ‘low-power mode’ feature that reduces or stops certain background activities like GPS functionality in order to conserve battery life, infringes on LBT’s long standing technology, Patently Apple reports. LBT markets a range of GPS devices under the PocketFinder banner. In its suit against Apple, the company is seeking unspecified damages and legal fees.

Filed with the US District Court for the District of Delaware, LBT’s lawsuit leverages five patents against Apple. Each of these deal with related power-saving features for portable devices. LBT had informed Apple of the potential infringement in a notice sent in June.

“Each of the asserted patents generally claims improvements in battery conservation of portable electronic devices,” LBT’s lawsuit alleges. “Filed between 2008 and 2012, they were originally assigned to Location Based Technologies, Inc., who commercialized the claimed technology in its PocketFinder GPS devices.”

Apple introduced ‘low-power mode’ and ‘facedown detection’ back in 2015 with iOS 9. The ‘low-power mode’ modifies the amount of background energy when the charge goes below 20 percent. When charged above 20 percent, the energy-saving feature turns itself off. The ‘facedown detection’ feature identifies the device’s orientation when placed face down on a surface. It then forgoes lighting up the screen when a push notification arrives.

With Inputs from IANS