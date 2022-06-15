Apple sued for using the patented Auto Unlock feature on its Apple Watch

Apple is being sued for a convenient feature that it uses on its Apple Watch. The feature in question is the Auto Unlock feature that allows users with an Apple Watch to automatically unlock their iPhones and MacBooks. Also Read - Central govt employees can now buy iPads using computer purchase allowance: Check details

Apple sued for alleged Patent infringement

SmartWatch MobilesConcepts LLC has filed a lawsuit against the Cupertino giant, Apple (via Patently Apple). According to that company, Apple uses its patented feature on its Apple Watch. However, SmartWatch MobilesConcepts LLC is said to be a patent troll company that acquired this type of feature back in 2016.

The patent that was filed is titled "Systems, Methods, and Apparatuses for Enabling Wearable Device user Acess to Secured Electronic Systems," and the patent number is 10,362,4880.

For the unversed, patent troll companies are firms that do not create anything new, rather they acquire patents as a legal weapon against other big companies to litigate them to earn money. Usually, they buy patents for cheap and then threaten or send legal notices to firms with similar or the same idea.

In the case of Apple, however, it may not matter much as Apple announced this Auto Unlock feature back in June 2016 at the WWDC event. Whereas SmartWatch MobilesConcepts LLC patented this feature with the United States Patent and Trademark Offices (USPTO) in August 2016, two months after Apple announced it. And it was later published in February 2017. By this time, the feature was widely used by many. Also, before Apple announced it, the company may have tested the feature several times.

Now it remains to be seen how the lawsuit goes and how Apple reacts to it. In the meantime, we would like you to know that this is not the first time Apple was sued for infringing patents. Earlier it was sued for features like Wi-Fi tech, WiLAN, and others. But the thing is, that Apple has won most of these cases, of course, Apple isn’t Apple for nothing right?

Samsung was also recently sued by a company for using a feature that tells how much battery is left on a Samsung phone. But we are yet to hear more about it.