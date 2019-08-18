comscore Apple sues Corellium for creating ‘illegal’ software copies of iOS
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple sues Corellium for creating ‘illegal’ software copies of iOS
News

Apple sues Corellium for creating ‘illegal’ software copies of iOS

News

Users can also easily change the model of the iPhone and version of iOS with a simple menu tab. Apple is now seeking to shut down the company stating that hackers are using this service to discover security flaws.

  • Published: August 18, 2019 7:34 PM IST
Apple iOS 13 2

Technology giant Apple has just filed a copyright-infringement lawsuit against Corellium, a Delaware-based startup. The startup has been offering a virtual copy of the iPhone to interested users for more than a year. Users can also easily change the model of the iPhone and version of iOS with a simple menu tab. Apple is now seeking to shut down the company stating that hackers are using this service to discover security flaws. While the act of discovering security flaws is not illegal but, hackers are not reporting these flaws to Apple.

Details of the Apple lawsuit against Corellium

According to the initial report by Bloomberg, Apple claims that the startup is infringing its copyright on iOS. The company claimed that the startup has copied the OS, GUI and other portions of the devices without permission. Even though the virtual iPhone can’t be used as a replacement for the iPhone, Corellium has still copied the iOS software. Apple clarified that it does support “good-faith security research” including a bug bounty program and custom iPhone devices to researchers.

However, Apple also shared details about its objection regarding Corellium. According to the lawsuit, it states that the startup wants to profit off the infringement of its copyright. It went on to claim, “Corellium encourages its users to sell any discovered information on the open market to the highest bidder.” This means that researchers and hackers discovering these security flaws end up selling them to the highest bidder. It is possible that these bidders may use these flaws to exploit them.

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

Also Read

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

The report also noted that Corellium recently updated its public intellectual property policy last month. As part of the update, the startup stating that it respects the intellectual property rights. According to the report, the company does not appreciate Corellium offering products that compete with the Apple Developer Program. It stated, “Corellium is indiscriminately marketing the Corellium Apple Product to any customer, including foreign governments and commercial enterprises.” Corellium has not issued a response to the copyright lawsuit.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 18, 2019 7:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Apple sues Corellium for creating illegal software copies of iOS
News
Apple sues Corellium for creating illegal software copies of iOS
Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F specifications and price in India leaked

News

Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F specifications and price in India leaked

Tata Sky DTH curated packs updated: Here is everything you need to know

News

Tata Sky DTH curated packs updated: Here is everything you need to know

BSNL Rs 1098 plan revamped; now offers 375GB data, and more

News

BSNL Rs 1098 plan revamped; now offers 375GB data, and more

Google Play Apps: Company gets rid of 85 adware-infested apps

News

Google Play Apps: Company gets rid of 85 adware-infested apps

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Apple sues Corellium for creating illegal software copies of iOS

Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F specifications and price in India leaked

Tata Sky DTH curated packs updated: Here is everything you need to know

BSNL Rs 1098 plan revamped; now offers 375GB data, and more

Google Play Apps: Company gets rid of 85 adware-infested apps

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple sues Corellium for creating illegal software copies of iOS

News

Apple sues Corellium for creating illegal software copies of iOS
Google Play Apps: Company gets rid of 85 adware-infested apps

News

Google Play Apps: Company gets rid of 85 adware-infested apps
Apple Watch Series 5 to hit the market in fall with OLED displays

News

Apple Watch Series 5 to hit the market in fall with OLED displays
Apple accused of stealing dual-camera technology on iPhones

News

Apple accused of stealing dual-camera technology on iPhones
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

News

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky ने इन चार पैक की कीमत बढ़ाई, बदले में दिए तीन नए चैनल

BSNL ने अपने इस प्रीपेड प्लान की वैलिडिटी घटाई, डाटा लिमिट में भी किया बदलाव

इन खतरनाक 85 पॉप्युलर ऐप्स को Google ने Play Store से हटाया, कहीं आप तो नहीं कर रहे थे इस्तेमाल?

Oppo Fantastic Days Sale: इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहे हैं बेहतरीन ऑफर्स और डिस्काउंट, आज आखिरी दिन

Mi Days Sale: Xiaomi स्मार्टफोन पर बेहतरीन डील्स पाने का आज आखिरी दिन, जानें सभी ऑफर्स

News

Apple sues Corellium for creating illegal software copies of iOS
News
Apple sues Corellium for creating illegal software copies of iOS
Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F specifications and price in India leaked

News

Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F specifications and price in India leaked
Tata Sky DTH curated packs updated: Here is everything you need to know

News

Tata Sky DTH curated packs updated: Here is everything you need to know
BSNL Rs 1098 plan revamped; now offers 375GB data, and more

News

BSNL Rs 1098 plan revamped; now offers 375GB data, and more
Google Play Apps: Company gets rid of 85 adware-infested apps

News

Google Play Apps: Company gets rid of 85 adware-infested apps