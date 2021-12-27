comscore Apple supplier Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple supplier Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days
News

Apple supplier Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days

News

As per the earlier notice, the plant was supposed to be shut from December 16 and December 27. But the opening date has been extended and the plant will not start operation from December 30.

Foxconn

Image: Reuters

Apple supplier Foxconn has been making headlines in the last few days for both good and bad reasons. The iPhone 12 manufacturing plant has been shut the almost entire last week over the recent food poisoning incident. As per the new report coming from Reuters, the Foxconn plant near Chennai will be shut for three more days. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro to ditch SIM card slot

Earlier in December hundreds of workers at the Foxconn plant were hospitalised after they all suffered from severe food poisoning. As per reports, the food poisoning happened at Foxconn’s dormitories, where most staff lives. Also Read - How to transfer all your passwords from Apple to Android

As per the earlier notice, the plant was supposed to be shut from December 16 and December 27. But the opening date has been extended and the plant will now start operation from December 30. Also Read - iPhone 13 available at Rs 69,900, iPhone 13 mini at Rs 60,400: How to get the deal

The report further reveals that the plant will start production with 1,000 workers on December 30. Notably, Apple makes 70 percent of iPhone models it sells in India locally, among which the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 11 are produced in the Foxconn plant.

A police officer from the office of the Superintendent of Police in Kancheepuram, a district in Tamil Nadu, said that the decision to suspend activities at the plant for three more days has been taken by the management. The officer further said that the workers have been asked to register all problems they faced at the plant – from food poisoning to others — with the state labour ministry.

Commenting on the matter, Apple said in an official statement that the company is “dedicated to ensuring everyone in our supply chain is treated with dignity and respect. We have teams on the ground and immediately launched a detailed investigation. We are also dispatching additional Apple team members and auditors to the facility.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 27, 2021 6:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap
News
Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap
Here are best fitness bands and smartwatches of the year

Photo Gallery

Here are best fitness bands and smartwatches of the year

Top fitness bands and smartwatches of 2021: Mi Band 6, Apple Watch Series 7 and more

Photo Gallery

Top fitness bands and smartwatches of 2021: Mi Band 6, Apple Watch Series 7 and more

Upcoming web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO: The Crown, Stranger Things, more

Entertainment

Upcoming web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO: The Crown, Stranger Things, more

OnePlus 10 launch date to be announced next week but Indians should not get excited

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 launch date to be announced next week but Indians should not get excited

Motorola Razer 3 to feature new design, better processor: Lenovo GM reveals

Mobiles

Motorola Razer 3 to feature new design, better processor: Lenovo GM reveals

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap

Upcoming web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO: The Crown, Stranger Things, more

Motorola Razer 3 to feature new design, better processor: Lenovo GM reveals

WhatsApp groups to get bigger? New communities feature spotted again

Yuvraj Singh joins NFT club, launches warrior non-fungible token at $40

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to ditch SIM card slot

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to ditch SIM card slot
How to break this chain and get all the passwords transferred from Apple to Android

How To

How to break this chain and get all the passwords transferred from Apple to Android
iPhone 13 available at Rs 69,900, iPhone 13 mini at Rs 60,400: How to get the deal

Deals

iPhone 13 available at Rs 69,900, iPhone 13 mini at Rs 60,400: How to get the deal
Apple tops 5G smartphone sales in Q3 2021 followed by Xiaomi, Samsung

Mobiles

Apple tops 5G smartphone sales in Q3 2021 followed by Xiaomi, Samsung
BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the chipset category

News

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the chipset category

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर में आज फ्री में मिलेंगे ये धांसू आइटम, रिडीम करें लेटेस्ट एक्टिव कोड

200Km तक रेंज और 70kmph तक टॉप स्पीड वाले Okaya Faast इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर को मात्र 1999 रुपये में करें बुक, जानें कीमत और सभी फीचर्स

ऐयरटेल का शानदार प्लान, 6 रुपये से कम में 1GB डेटा का लाभ

Tecno भारत में लॉन्च करेगा दो धांसू स्मार्टफोन, मिलेगी 6000mAh बैटरी और बहुत कुछ

आ गई अंतिम तारीख, इस तरह घर बैठे ऑनलाइन भरें ITR

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review
WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis

News

WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis
Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more

News

Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more
Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year

News

Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year

News

Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap
News
Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap
Upcoming web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO: The Crown, Stranger Things, more

Entertainment

Upcoming web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO: The Crown, Stranger Things, more
Motorola Razer 3 to feature new design, better processor: Lenovo GM reveals

Mobiles

Motorola Razer 3 to feature new design, better processor: Lenovo GM reveals
WhatsApp groups to get bigger? New communities feature spotted again

Apps

WhatsApp groups to get bigger? New communities feature spotted again
Yuvraj Singh joins NFT club, launches warrior non-fungible token at $40

News

Yuvraj Singh joins NFT club, launches warrior non-fungible token at $40

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers