Apple supplier Foxconn has been making headlines in the last few days for both good and bad reasons. The iPhone 12 manufacturing plant has been shut the almost entire last week over the recent food poisoning incident. As per the new report coming from Reuters, the Foxconn plant near Chennai will be shut for three more days.

Earlier in December hundreds of workers at the Foxconn plant were hospitalised after they all suffered from severe food poisoning. As per reports, the food poisoning happened at Foxconn's dormitories, where most staff lives.

As per the earlier notice, the plant was supposed to be shut from December 16 and December 27. But the opening date has been extended and the plant will now start operation from December 30.

The report further reveals that the plant will start production with 1,000 workers on December 30. Notably, Apple makes 70 percent of iPhone models it sells in India locally, among which the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 11 are produced in the Foxconn plant.

A police officer from the office of the Superintendent of Police in Kancheepuram, a district in Tamil Nadu, said that the decision to suspend activities at the plant for three more days has been taken by the management. The officer further said that the workers have been asked to register all problems they faced at the plant – from food poisoning to others — with the state labour ministry.

Commenting on the matter, Apple said in an official statement that the company is “dedicated to ensuring everyone in our supply chain is treated with dignity and respect. We have teams on the ground and immediately launched a detailed investigation. We are also dispatching additional Apple team members and auditors to the facility.”