comscore Apple supplier Foxconn’s Chennai plant will be shut for this week: Know reason
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple supplier Foxconn’s Chennai plant will be shut for this week: Know reason
News

Apple supplier Foxconn’s Chennai plant will be shut for this week: Know reason

News

As per the Superintendent of Police in Kancheepuram, five days to the holiday have been declared at the plant. Neither Foxconn nor Apple have commented on the matter yet. We will state this space once an official statement is released.

foxconn-1200

There’s good as well as bad news for Apple supplier Foxconn. Also Read - Weirdest products launched by big tech companies in 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, we reported about iPhone 13 manufacturing in India at the Foxconn’s plant near Chennai, which is great and will help Apple on the revenue front in the country. What’s not so good is that the same plant will remain shut for the entire week following protests sparked by a food poisoning incident, Reuters reported. Also Read - Apple will no longer let you roll back to iOS 15.1.1 from iOS 15.2

As per the Superintendent of Police in Kancheepuram, five days holiday has been declared at the plant. Neither Foxconn nor Apple have commented on the matter yet. We will state this space once an official statement is released. Also Read - Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report

Following the incident, Foxconn workers took to the streets to protest. Dozens of workers who were detained for blocking a key highway in protest after the food poisoning incident last week have now been released. Nearly 150 workers were admitted to the hospital. It should be highlighted that Foxconn workers in India are mostly women.

The plant currently assembles iPhone 12 and the trial production for the iPhone 13 will soon begin.

Earlier on Tuesday, a report revealed that iPhone 13 will be assembled in India from February next, which also hints at the price reduction and accessibility of the device. Apple hasn’t revealed any official statement on the same yet.

Currently, Apple assembles the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 at the Foxconn plant near Chennai. The iPhone SE, on the other hand, is assembled at the Wistron plant, situated at Narasapura Industrial Area of Kolar district.

The media reports suggest that only the iPhone 13 will be produced in India. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will not be manufactured in the country.

We assume, the made in India initiative will help Apple cut down largely on customs duty for the iPhone 13, in turn, lower the retail price.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 21, 2021 7:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vodafone-idea (Vi) users can now get special phone numbers delivered at home: Step-by-step guide
Telecom
Vodafone-idea (Vi) users can now get special phone numbers delivered at home: Step-by-step guide
OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India leaked online, suggest imminent launch

Wearables

OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India leaked online, suggest imminent launch

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Features

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Disney+ Hotstar offering new plan priced at Rs 49 for some users: Check details

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar offering new plan priced at Rs 49 for some users: Check details

Apple supplier Foxconn s Chennai plant will be shut for this week: Know reason

News

Apple supplier Foxconn s Chennai plant will be shut for this week: Know reason

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Disney+ Hotstar offering new plan priced at Rs 49 for some users: Check details

Apple supplier Foxconn s Chennai plant will be shut for this week: Know reason

Centre bans 20 YouTube channels from Pakistan for sharing anti-India content

Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Features

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021
Apple supplier Foxconn s Chennai plant will be shut for this week: Know reason

News

Apple supplier Foxconn s Chennai plant will be shut for this week: Know reason
Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report

News

Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report
Apple will no longer let you roll back to iOS 15.1.1 from iOS 15.2

News

Apple will no longer let you roll back to iOS 15.1.1 from iOS 15.2
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro Max available with approx Rs 20,000 discount: How to avail the deal

Deals

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro Max available with approx Rs 20,000 discount: How to avail the deal

हिंदी समाचार

Jio के साथ जुड़े 17.6 लाख नए ग्राहक, Airtel और Voda-idea को हुआ 14.5 लाख यूजर्स का नुकसान

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today (21st December): आज के रिडीम कोड से मिलेंगे दो धांसू रिवॉर्ड्स

लोकसभा में लॉन्च हुआ LS Member App, सदन की लाइव स्ट्रीम के साथ मिलेगी हर सांसद की जानकारी

WhatsApp नंबर बदलना है बहुत आसान, बस फॉलो करें ये स्टेप्स

Vivo V23 Pro 5G के फ्रंट डिजाइन का हुआ खुलासा, दो धांसू सेल्फी कैमरों के साथ लॉन्च होगा फोन

Latest Videos

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message
Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India

Features

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts
Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021
Features
From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021
Disney+ Hotstar offering new plan priced at Rs 49 for some users: Check details

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar offering new plan priced at Rs 49 for some users: Check details
Apple supplier Foxconn s Chennai plant will be shut for this week: Know reason

News

Apple supplier Foxconn s Chennai plant will be shut for this week: Know reason
Centre bans 20 YouTube channels from Pakistan for sharing anti-India content

News

Centre bans 20 YouTube channels from Pakistan for sharing anti-India content
Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report

News

Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers