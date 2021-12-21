Apple supplier Foxconn’s Chennai plant will be shut for this week: Know reason

There’s good as well as bad news for Apple supplier Foxconn. Also Read - Weirdest products launched by big tech companies in 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, we reported about iPhone 13 manufacturing in India at the Foxconn's plant near Chennai, which is great and will help Apple on the revenue front in the country. What's not so good is that the same plant will remain shut for the entire week following protests sparked by a food poisoning incident, Reuters reported.

As per the Superintendent of Police in Kancheepuram, five days holiday has been declared at the plant. Neither Foxconn nor Apple have commented on the matter yet. We will state this space once an official statement is released.

Following the incident, Foxconn workers took to the streets to protest. Dozens of workers who were detained for blocking a key highway in protest after the food poisoning incident last week have now been released. Nearly 150 workers were admitted to the hospital. It should be highlighted that Foxconn workers in India are mostly women.

The plant currently assembles iPhone 12 and the trial production for the iPhone 13 will soon begin.

Earlier on Tuesday, a report revealed that iPhone 13 will be assembled in India from February next, which also hints at the price reduction and accessibility of the device. Apple hasn’t revealed any official statement on the same yet.

Currently, Apple assembles the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 at the Foxconn plant near Chennai. The iPhone SE, on the other hand, is assembled at the Wistron plant, situated at Narasapura Industrial Area of Kolar district.

The media reports suggest that only the iPhone 13 will be produced in India. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will not be manufactured in the country.

We assume, the made in India initiative will help Apple cut down largely on customs duty for the iPhone 13, in turn, lower the retail price.