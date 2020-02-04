comscore Apple supplier Winstron to manufacture PCBs in Bengaluru | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple supplier Winstron to manufacture components locally in Bengaluru
News

Apple supplier Winstron to manufacture components locally in Bengaluru

News

The Apple move is also set to reduce trade dependence on China, which is currently hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

  • Published: February 4, 2020 5:57 PM IST
apple-iphone-11-pro-first-impressions-bgr-1

Image Credit: Ritesh Bendre

Apple supplier Wistron will soon start assembling iPhone PCBs (Printed Circuit Boards) locally in India. Apple iPhone PCBs were earlier manufactured overseas and then imported to the country. The new move is likely instigated by the government choosing to increase customs duty on PCB assembly. This ranges from 10 to 20 percent.

Related Stories


The assembly of these local PCBs will begin at Taiwanese company Wistron’s new iPhone plant near Bengaluru. The move will also reduce dependency on China for component manufacturing. Trade with China has already taken a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan which has already claimed over 200 lives in the country.

Watch: Top 5 Highly-Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

Wistron announced its plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore in the Narasupra industrial sector in Karnataka back in 2017. The company started assembling the low-end iPhone SE first. Further, it gradually started manufacturing the iPhone 6S and later, the iPhone 7 last year. Apple’s other supplier Foxconn currently assembles iPhone XR models in India.

According to data provided by the India Cellular & Electronics Association, there are about 320 million PCBA units in operation right now. Further, 160 million of these are being used in smartphones. Some smartphone manufacturers also have surface-mount technology (SMT) assembly lines. SMTs help place components directly onto the surface of a printed circuit board.

Smartphone manufacturing in India

Many smartphone brands have targeted opening local manufacturing in India. These include the biggest mobile phone manufacturers Foxconn and Samsung. The brands are expanding outside their capabilities. This lets them serve Indian customers and also export outside the country. In September last year, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that even Apple started manufacturing phones in India including components.

Apple may transform its fortune in 2020 in the Indian market: Experts

Also Read

Apple may transform its fortune in 2020 in the Indian market: Experts

“They have started making iPhones in India and also components both for exports. But this is just the tip of the iceberg. I want a robust presence of Apple in India. A super robust presence of Samsung in India. Apple is also on board as far as the India story is concerned,” Prasad told media after a round table discussion with CEOs of global manufacturing companies.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 4, 2020 5:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features
News
Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out to users

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out to users

Moto One Power, One Hyper kernel source codes released

News

Moto One Power, One Hyper kernel source codes released

Elon Musk 'hires' AI to report directly to him

News

Elon Musk 'hires' AI to report directly to him

Poco X2 launched in India: Top five features

Photo Gallery

Poco X2 launched in India: Top five features

Poco X2 launched in India: 120Hz display, Snapdragon 730G and other top features

Photo Gallery

Poco X2 launched in India: 120Hz display, Snapdragon 730G and other top features

Most Popular

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Apple and Winstron to manufacture PCBs locally

Realme led growth for BBK Group in 2019 beats Xiaomi in India

Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out to users

Moto One Power, One Hyper kernel source codes released

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple and Winstron to manufacture PCBs locally

News

Apple and Winstron to manufacture PCBs locally
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications, features leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications, features leaked
Poco X2 with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 730G launched

News

Poco X2 with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 730G launched
Samsung Galaxy A01 launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and dual rear cameras

News

Samsung Galaxy A01 launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and dual rear cameras
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on sale in India: Price, offers and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on sale in India: Price, offers and more

हिंदी समाचार

Poco X2 vs Poco F1 : कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स के मामले में कौन है बेहतर

Telefunken ने 32इंच HD-रेड्डी स्मार्ट TV को 9,990 रुपये में किया लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Vivo V19 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन की प्री-बुकिंग फरवरी महीने से शुरू होगी

गूगल सर्च में आया नया फीचर, अब यूजर्स मोबाइल प्रीपेड प्लान को कर पाएंगे रिचार्ज और कंपेयर

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 15999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Apple and Winstron to manufacture PCBs locally
News
Apple and Winstron to manufacture PCBs locally
Realme led growth for BBK Group in 2019 beats Xiaomi in India

News

Realme led growth for BBK Group in 2019 beats Xiaomi in India
Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features

News

Nokia Power Earbuds launched: Price, features
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out to users

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out to users
Moto One Power, One Hyper kernel source codes released

News

Moto One Power, One Hyper kernel source codes released