Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo recently provided an update on the Apple Tags we have been hearing about lately. Kuo claimed that Universal Scientific Industrial will begin supplying the system-in-package for Apple soon. These packages by the Shanghai-based manufacturing company will be used in Apple’s tracking tags. They will reportedly start the supply in the second or third quarter of 2020.

According to ManRumers, Kuo claimed the shipment of these tags would reach tens of millions of units by the end of 2020. “We believe that the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) tag will enhance the user experience of iOS’s ‘find’ and augmented reality applications by offering measurement functions in the short distance,” the report quoted Kuo.

The Apple Tags will help iOS users to find their stuff quickly. Once paired with their phones, the tags can be placed in bags, wallets vehicles and more and can be easily located using Apple’s ‘Find my’ application.

Apple’s upcoming event could be the next iPhone launch

Apple is set to launch a bunch of new products in the first half of 2020. Kuo had earlier suggested that the Ultra-Wideband tags would be one of them. Additionally, a German news site iPhone-ticker.de has claimed that Apple could hold an event soon. The media event on March 31 could be where Apple unveils its low-cost iPhone called either the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9.

The new compact iPhone will reportedly go on sale on April 3 and could retail for $399 (about Rs 28,500), placing it firmly in the midrange price category. Another recent report from Japanese blog Mac Otakara has claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly planning to launch a 5.4-inch iPhone similar in size to the iPhone 8. If the iPhone 9 and iPhone SE 2 end up being different devices, we think the 5.4-inch screen one could be the second device.

