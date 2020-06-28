Apple tells you why iPad still doesn't have a calculator app

Apple iPad is one of the popular devices from the company. You’ve got a product that has been hard to match in the Android ecosystem. It used to run on iOS before Apple introduced iPadOS for the users. Most people find it powerful for all activities. But if there’s anything you could it has lacked, it’s a default calculator app. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not extremely crucial or a deal-breaker but still, it has never been there. Also Read - Apple's iPhone 12 series could be sold without charger or EarPods

And as confirmed by one of Apple's senior executive in recent conversation with popular YouTuber MKBHD, there's a reason behind that. Speaking to Marques Brownlee, Craig Federighi, Vice President – Software at Apple said the company wants to make a product that is distinctive and 'great in that space.' "I mean it's obviously easy to create a calculator app. But creating one that feels like 'Wow, this is the greatest iPad calculator app' is what the firm will aim to achieve whenever it does so," he pointed out. But he did mention, "that day may come."

Apple iPadOS 14 features

Apple unveiled the new iPadOS version at the WWDC 2020 earlier this month. The company showcased set of features which makes the iPad even more resourceful. Similar to iOS 14, the iPadOS 14 also features a lot of so similar design changes. These include home screen widgets, compact cards for calls and Siri, and more.

The company has also reinforced iPad focused apps with the “Designed for iPad” moniker. As part of the changes, it also redesigned its core iPadOS apps with a new design for the full screen along with a consolidated UI. These freshly designed apps include Photos, Files, Notes, Calendar, Apple Music, and more. iPadOS 14 also comes with a system-wide redesigned search that looks somewhat similar to Spotlight. Like Spotlight, this search also works as an app launcher to quickly open apps, open contacts, files, or more