comscore Apple tells you why iPad still doesn't have a calculator app | BGR India
News

Apple tells you why iPad still doesn't have a calculator app

News

The company offers the feature on iOS and MacOS but it has never made its way to Apple's tablet.

  • Updated: June 28, 2020 11:51 PM IST
Apple iPadOS 14 redesigned home screen

Apple iPad is one of the popular devices from the company. You’ve got a product that has been hard to match in the Android ecosystem. It used to run on iOS before Apple introduced iPadOS for the users. Most people find it powerful for all activities. But if there’s anything you could it has lacked, it’s a default calculator app. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not extremely crucial or a deal-breaker but still, it has never been there. Also Read - Apple's iPhone 12 series could be sold without charger or EarPods

And as confirmed by one of Apple’s senior executive in recent conversation with popular YouTuber MKBHD, there’s a reason behind that. Speaking to Marques Brownlee, Craig Federighi, Vice President – Software at Apple said the company wants to make a product that is distinctive and ‘great in that space.’ “I mean it’s obviously easy to create a calculator app. But creating one that feels like ‘Wow, this is the greatest iPad calculator app’ is what the firm will aim to achieve whenever it does so,” he pointed out. But he did mention, “that day may come.” Also Read - Apple 20W Power Adapter gets certified in Australia

Apple iPadOS 14 features

Apple unveiled the new iPadOS version at the WWDC 2020 earlier this month. The company showcased set of features which makes the iPad even more resourceful. Similar to iOS 14, the iPadOS 14 also features a lot of so similar design changes. These include home screen widgets, compact cards for calls and Siri, and more. Also Read - Apple to launch AirPods 3 in early 2021

The company has also reinforced iPad focused apps with the “Designed for iPad” moniker. As part of the changes, it also redesigned its core iPadOS apps with a new design for the full screen along with a consolidated UI. These freshly designed apps include Photos, Files, Notes, Calendar, Apple Music, and more. iPadOS 14 also comes with a system-wide redesigned search that looks somewhat similar to Spotlight. Like Spotlight, this search also works as an app launcher to quickly open apps, open contacts, files, or more

Story Timeline

Published Date: June 28, 2020 11:50 PM IST
  • Published Date: June 28, 2020 11:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 28, 2020 11:51 PM IST

Apple tells us why iPad still doesn't have a Calculator app
News
Apple tells us why iPad still doesn't have a Calculator app
Realme Narzo 10 now available in That Blue color; sale soon

News

Realme Narzo 10 now available in That Blue color; sale soon

Realme X3 series first sale on 30 June: Check prices, offers and more

News

Realme X3 series first sale on 30 June: Check prices, offers and more

Xiaomi XiaoAI Smart Mouse with voice controlled features smashes crowdfunding goals

News

Xiaomi XiaoAI Smart Mouse with voice controlled features smashes crowdfunding goals

Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G Snapdragon 765G variant spotted

News

Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G Snapdragon 765G variant spotted

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Apple tells us why iPad still doesn't have a Calculator app

Realme Narzo 10 now available in That Blue color; sale soon

Realme X3 series first sale on 30 June: Check prices, offers and more

Xiaomi XiaoAI Smart Mouse with voice controlled features smashes crowdfunding goals

Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G Snapdragon 765G variant spotted

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Apple tells us why iPad still doesn't have a Calculator app

News

Apple tells us why iPad still doesn't have a Calculator app
Apple iPhone 12 series could sell without charger or EarPods

News

Apple iPhone 12 series could sell without charger or EarPods
Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review
TikTok will stop monitoring everything you type after iOS 14

News

TikTok will stop monitoring everything you type after iOS 14
Apple iPhone SE 2020 camera tested at DxOMark

News

Apple iPhone SE 2020 camera tested at DxOMark

Redmi 9A स्मार्टफोन इन स्पेसिफिकेशन्स के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Honor 10X Max 5G स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, बेंचमार्क पर आया नजर

जोमैटो के कर्मचारियों ने जलाई कंपनी की टीशर्ट, कंपनी में चीनी निवेश का किया विरोध

रियलमी ने महंगे किए यह स्मार्टफोन, जानिए किसकी कीमत कितनी बढ़ी

BSNL, Airtel और Jio के ये है नए रिचार्ज प्लान, देखिए पूरी लिस्ट

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

