Apple testing foldable iPhone prototypes similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Report

Apple is reportedly internally testing foldable prototypes. It has allegedly procured foldable displays to check and analyse their long-term viability.

Even though Apple is testing foldable devices it is years away, the project might even end up getting scrapped. (Representational Image: BGR India)

Many are calling 2021 the year of foldables with multiple smartphone manufacturers getting ready to launch a foldable smartphone like Samsung, LG and more. A new report suggests that Apple is also working on a foldable smartphone. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13: Here's everything you must know about the next-gen iPhones

According to a new report by Bloomberg, Apple is internally testing foldable prototypes. It has allegedly procured foldable displays to check and analyse their long-term viability. The displays feature an invisible hinge with components similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The company is yet to develop a fully realised foldable iPhone prototype. Also Read - Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro to sport iPhone 12-like flat-edged design: Ming-Chi Kuo

Even though Apple is testing foldable devices it is years away, the project might even end up getting scrapped if the company feels it is not viable, the report adds. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S21 launch, Xiaomi blacklisted, Vaio laptops launched

What is Apple planning for iPhones this year?

Currently, Apple is focused on launching its next-generation flagship iPhones, which will not have any major changes. The report states that “Apple engineers consider the next iPhones another “S” version of the device.”

One major upgrade we could get to see in this year’s iPhones is the company bringing back its TouchID feature. The report does not state, if the biometric sensor will be an under the display variant or a physical variant integrated inside of the power button like the latest iPad Air. Whatever, implementation Apple goes with, it will be a nice addition, especially till we are wearing masks, as Face ID cannot detect your face beneath them.

Apart from this, Apple is also discussing moving to a portless iPhone. Earlier reports corroborate this detail.

  • Published Date: January 16, 2021 5:03 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 16, 2021 5:10 PM IST

Best Sellers