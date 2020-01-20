comscore Apple tests option to disable UWB chip on iPhone 11 series | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple tests option to disable Ultra Wideband chip on iPhone 11 series with iOS 13 beta
News

Apple tests option to disable Ultra Wideband chip on iPhone 11 series with iOS 13 beta

News

Apple had promised to add toggle to disable UWB chip after a security researcher discovered the chip collects location data even when location services are disabled.

  • Updated: January 20, 2020 8:55 AM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review (5)

Apple has begun testing the option to disable UWB location toggle it promised to iPhone 11 users. Security researcher Brian Krebs had discovered late last year that Apple iPhone 11 Pro constantly checks for location. The researcher observed that iPhone 11 Pro collects location even when the location services are disabled by its owner. The iPhone maker was quick to note that it was because of the new ultra wideband chip found in the iPhone 11 series.

Related Stories


The chip, according to Apple, is still not universally approved and is found on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The devices perform regular location checks so that it can switch off the UWB chip where it cannot be legally used. Apple also revealed that the company does not collect location data. The UWB check, Apple explained, takes place entirely on the device. However, the company also promised to roll out a dedicated toggle that would allow users to disable the UWB chip.

Watch: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

It seems like Apple has finally started rolling out that toggle for iPhone 11 users. The new toggle to disable Ultra Wideband chip was spotted by YouTube creator Brandon Butch and reported by 9to5Mac. This new toggle is marked as “Networking and Wireless” and is found under System Services settings. The setting can be location from Privacy Settings followed by Location Services. The screenshot posted by Butch shows that disabling the toggle triggers a prompt.

iPhone 11 Pro Review: Apple’s best just got better

Also Read

iPhone 11 Pro Review: Apple’s best just got better

“Turning off location for Networking & Wireless may affect Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Ultra Wideband performance,” the prompt. Apple added the Ultra Wideband chip to iPhone 11 series for precise location mapping of its users. The chip can accurately point your location and help navigate within apps like Apple Maps. The same chip is also being used by Apple to find the right person to AirDrop in a room full of iPhone users. Apple has championed privacy in the past year and with the new toggle, it is reassuring its customers.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 20, 2020 8:54 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 20, 2020 8:55 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Oppo A31 certifications reveal key specifications
News
Oppo A31 certifications reveal key specifications
256MP camera on a phone spotted testing, expected to launch in 2020: Report

News

256MP camera on a phone spotted testing, expected to launch in 2020: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications leaked

Vodafone introduces Rs 997 prepaid plan with 180 validity

Telecom

Vodafone introduces Rs 997 prepaid plan with 180 validity

Apple tests option to disable UWB chip on iPhone 11 series

News

Apple tests option to disable UWB chip on iPhone 11 series

Most Popular

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

WhatsApp hits 5 billion downloads on Android

Oppo A31 certifications reveal key specifications

256MP camera on a phone spotted testing, expected to launch in 2020: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications leaked

Apple tests option to disable UWB chip on iPhone 11 series

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple tests option to disable UWB chip on iPhone 11 series

News

Apple tests option to disable UWB chip on iPhone 11 series
Flipkart Republic Day sale live for everyone: Top smartphone deals

Deals

Flipkart Republic Day sale live for everyone: Top smartphone deals
Apple may launch 5G iPad alongside iPhone 12 later this year

News

Apple may launch 5G iPad alongside iPhone 12 later this year
Amazon India and Flipkart sale starts today: Top 10 deals

Deals

Amazon India and Flipkart sale starts today: Top 10 deals
Apple A14 chip will bring 50% improvement in gaming

News

Apple A14 chip will bring 50% improvement in gaming

हिंदी समाचार

Saregama Carvaan GX01 ईयरफोन भारत में लॉन्च, 1,599 रुपये में खरीदें

Airtel के 179 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में यूजर्स को मिलेगा 2 लाख रुपये का बेनिफिट

व्हाट्सएप पर विज्ञापनों की बिक्री नहीं करेगी फेसबुक : रिपोर्ट

ऑनलाइन कोडिंग कोर्स से कर्मचारियों को प्रशिक्षित करेगी गूगल

मस्क की 2050 तक मंगल पर 10 लाख लोगों को भेजने की योजना

News

WhatsApp hits 5 billion downloads on Android
News
WhatsApp hits 5 billion downloads on Android
Oppo A31 certifications reveal key specifications

News

Oppo A31 certifications reveal key specifications
256MP camera on a phone spotted testing, expected to launch in 2020: Report

News

256MP camera on a phone spotted testing, expected to launch in 2020: Report
Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications leaked
Apple tests option to disable UWB chip on iPhone 11 series

News

Apple tests option to disable UWB chip on iPhone 11 series