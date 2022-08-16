Apple Threatens To Fire Employee After She Posts Short Tiktok Video Report

An Apple employee has allegedly received an email from the company threatening termination. The hardware engineer has been working with Apple since six years. The controversy began after the employee shared a TikTok video in order to help one of her followers. Considering that she had a lot of experience with Apple devices, she shared some insights online. The video was shared on TikTok, a short-video platform. The video garnered over 5 million views in roughly 24 hours. Also Read - Apple might launch a new low-cost iPad alongside M2 iPad Pro this year

Paris Campbell, a single mother who has been working with Apple posted a video on the Chinese short-form video app, TikTok. She shared some iPhone security tips for someone who lost their iPhone and was receiving threatening texts from the thieves. The phone had apparently made its way to China. Campbell revealed that these thieves were trying to get rid of some inbuilt security in the stolen iPhone in order to make it eligible for resale.

A report by Verge claimed that after Campbell's video went viral, Apple told her that she breached the company "policy by identifying herself as an Apple employee and posting about Apple-related topics".

According to the report, Apple claimed that she breached the company’s social media policy that warns employees against posting about customers, colleagues, or confidential information online.

“We want you to be yourself, but you should also be respectful in posts, tweets, and other online communications,” according to the company’s internal document.

After Apple’s response, Campbell posted another video titled “Dear Apple” disclosing that she is indeed an Apple employee. She also claimed that she did not breach any social media policy as it doesn’t stop Apple employees from disclosing that they work for the company. However, it would only breach the policy if her doing so made the company look bad.

In her video she said, “I’ve never actually identified myself as an Apple employee until this video. Funny thing is, though, after reviewing the social media policies… nowhere does it say I can’t identify myself as an Apple employee publicly, just that I shouldn’t do so in a way that makes the company look bad.”

It is still not clear if any action has been taken against her after she made the second video.