Apple Event: How to watch livestream, what to expect

US-based tech giant Apple today hosts its new even. Apple is expected to launch the new generation Apple Watch Series 6 and the new iPad Air today. Apple has termed the new event "Time Flies" which is likely a reference to the new Apple Watch Series 6, which is the main highlight today. Apart from the Series 6, rumors have also suggested that Apple is working on a more affordable wearable called the Apple Watch SE.

The much-awaited Apple iPhone 12 series, however, is not on the cards for Apple just yet. The company had earlier shared that it was actually facing manufacturing challenges and delays due to the pandemic. The iPhone 12 series, which this year comprises four separate models, is expected to launch sometime next month. However, it is still not clear if all four variants will be announced together.

How to Watch Apple Time Flies launch event live?

Apple will be hosting today's Time Flies event virtually. The event will begin at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST). The event will be live-streamed through the dedicated Apple Events website as well as the brand's YouTube Channel. You can find that embedded below.

Apple Watch Series 6: What we know so far

Apple is expected to mainly launch the Apple Watch Series 6 today. The new wearable will reportedly come with a smaller battery than its predecessor as per rumors. While offering a smaller battery could impact the life of the Watch 6, rumors suggest that Apple could make the device power-efficient. Which ensures the Watch doesn’t need to pack a big battery. The two models, as per the listing, will get a 260mAh battery, which is smaller than the 296mAh battery on the Watch 5.

Talking features, the Apple Watch Series 6 might be able to monitor a person’s mental health. The smartwatch would be able to track stress levels, and even give panic attack alerts. The cited sources claim that Apple is currently having internal discussions about the watch’s ability to monitor mental health-related features. Other rumors include blood oxygen level detection and support for Wi-Fi 6.