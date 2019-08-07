In 2017, Apple got rid of the Touch ID fingerprint scanner, and introduced a new 3D facial recognition tech called Face ID. The facial recognition system then made its way to the iPad. Now, there are reports claiming that the same feature will soon be available on the company’s Mac too. A fresh report asserts that the US Patent and Trademark Office has finally granted Apple with a new patent, labeled “Presence Sensing.”

As per the patent filed by Apple, Macs would get a smarter version of Face ID than what’s used on an iPhone and iPad Pro. The device will reportedly get a smart auto-wake feature. It would prevent it from going to sleep mode when a person is in front of the Mac. The system might also avoid timing-out into sleep mode if a person is conducting a non-input based activity.

9to5Mac reported that Apple has used a generic term – ‘computing device,’ which could also be an iPhone or iPad. But, “the patent is illustrated with a drawing of a computer — and the functionality described fits well with Power Nap.” Currently, the Power Nap feature on Macs execute a few background tasks when in the sleeping mode. The patent “would appear to extend Power Nap’s capabilities to use the camera to look out for someone approaching the Mac.

Watch: Apple MacBook Air 2018 Hands-on

Besides, there are a lot of patents that brands file but that they don’t become a reality soon. So users are recommended to take all the rumors with a pinch of salt. Meanwhile, Apple is gearing up to launch as many as three new iPhone 11 models this fall. The three new iPhone 11 models will be the successors to iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

All three models are expected to arrive with a Lightning connector. A previous report claimed that the Cupertino giant will switch to USB Type-C port. Apple is likely to include A13 chipset and new Taptic Engine in the new iPhones, as per a report. The upcoming iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max are also said to pack three cameras. All the new iPhones might also look identical to their predecessors from the front. Apple will reportedly launch new devices in September, and we expect more details to pour in the coming days.