comscore Apple to adopt iPhone 4 style metal frame for 2020 iPhone models
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple to adopt iPhone 4 style metal frame for 2020 iPhone models: Ming-Chi Kuo
News

Apple to adopt iPhone 4 style metal frame for 2020 iPhone models: Ming-Chi Kuo

News

Apple is expected to launch three iPhone in 2020 with all featuring an OLED display. The company is now also tipped to adopt a metal frame similar to one seen with the iPhone 4.

  • Published: September 26, 2019 12:32 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Series colors

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max went on sale just last week. However, details of next year’s iPhone have already started appearing online. It is already rumored that Apple is planning a major redesign for iPhone lineup next year. If a new report turns true then one of the changes will involve switching to a new metal frame structure. This metal structure will reportedly be reminiscent of the metal body seen with the iPhone 4.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, writes in a new research note that Apple will use a new metal structure next year. In the research note for TF International Securities seen by MacRumors, Kuo says Apple will change its flagship iPhone design “significantly” next year. It adds that the design will feature a new metal frame with “a more complex segmentation design, new trenching and injection molding procedures, and sapphire or glass cover assembly to protect the trench injection molding structure.”

Apple iPhone 2020 to reduce the notch size; 2021 may go full screen display

Also Read

Apple iPhone 2020 to reduce the notch size; 2021 may go full screen display

The switch back to this architecture will mean Apple going back to one of Jony Ive’s iconic iPhone designs. The iPhone 4 introduced the concept of exposed square-edged aluminum casing sandwiched with glass back. The design soon became a new normal among smartphone makers. The change in metallic structure alone does not mean some radical changes are on the cards for 2020. Apple’s current lineup of iPhones use different material depending on the model.

The iPhone 11 uses an aluminum frame that wraps around the rounded corners of the display with an all-glass enclosure. The iPhone 11 Pro uses a stainless steel casing with matte glass back finish. The iPad Pro has a design reminiscent of the iPhone 4 with a metal band running around the sides. The new material choice will also help reduce the negative impact of metal shielding on the high-frequency transmission efficiency of the internal antenna.

Apple expected to launch four iPhones in 2020 to boost sales: Report

Also Read

Apple expected to launch four iPhones in 2020 to boost sales: Report

Kuo also believes that cost of the metal frame and glass case will rise significantly thanks to the new design. He predicts a maximum increase of 50-60 percent and 40 to 50 percent on metal frame and glass case respectively. The new design is already seen as a major selling point contributing to supplier revenue and profitability. The 2020 iPhone lineup is also expected to bring support for 5G mobile connectivity. Kuo had previously said that 2020 iPhones will come in new sizes, including a 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED models.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 4

Apple iPhone 4

11900

iOS 4, upgradable to iOS 7.1.1
Apple A4 ,1 GHz Cortex-A8
5 MP, 2592 x 1944 pixels
  • Published Date: September 26, 2019 12:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple to adopt iPhone 4 style metal frame for 2020 iPhone models
News
Apple to adopt iPhone 4 style metal frame for 2020 iPhone models
JBL Flip 5 speaker launched in India for Rs 9,999

News

JBL Flip 5 speaker launched in India for Rs 9,999

Qualcomm resumes trade with Huawei: Report

News

Qualcomm resumes trade with Huawei: Report

Epic Games is giving away the Batman banner to everyone

Gaming

Epic Games is giving away the Batman banner to everyone

Airtel revises Rs 97 prepaid plan, now offers 500MB data for 14 days

Telecom

Airtel revises Rs 97 prepaid plan, now offers 500MB data for 14 days

Most Popular

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

iPhone 11, 11 Pro models will show warning if non-genuine display used

Apple to adopt iPhone 4 style metal frame for 2020 iPhone models

JBL Flip 5 speaker launched in India for Rs 9,999

Qualcomm resumes trade with Huawei: Report

Airtel revises Rs 97 prepaid plan, now offers 500MB data for 14 days

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPhone 11, 11 Pro models will show warning if non-genuine display used

News

iPhone 11, 11 Pro models will show warning if non-genuine display used
Apple to adopt iPhone 4 style metal frame for 2020 iPhone models

News

Apple to adopt iPhone 4 style metal frame for 2020 iPhone models
Apple iOS 13.1 update for iPhones, iPadOS for iPads now rolling out

News

Apple iOS 13.1 update for iPhones, iPadOS for iPads now rolling out
There's a fix to the iOS 13 three-finger touch issue for PUBG Mobile

Gaming

There's a fix to the iOS 13 three-finger touch issue for PUBG Mobile
Paytm Mall 'Maha Cashback Carnival' sale begins from September 29

Deals

Paytm Mall 'Maha Cashback Carnival' sale begins from September 29

हिंदी समाचार

Diwali With Mi Sale 2019 : Xiaomi के स्मार्ट टीवी पर मिलेगा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट, जानें ऑफर्स

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया Super Star 500 ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान, फ्री मिलेगा 999 रुपये का Hotstar Premium सब्सक्रिप्शन

Nubia Red Magic 3S गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन 16 अक्टूबर को ग्लोबली होगा लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile ने 17 से 23 सितंबर के बीच इन हैकर्स और चीटर्स को 10 साल तक के लिए किया बैन

Google ने एंट्री लेवल स्मार्टफोन्स के लिए लॉन्च किया Android 10 Go ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम


News

iPhone 11, 11 Pro models will show warning if non-genuine display used
News
iPhone 11, 11 Pro models will show warning if non-genuine display used
Apple to adopt iPhone 4 style metal frame for 2020 iPhone models

News

Apple to adopt iPhone 4 style metal frame for 2020 iPhone models
JBL Flip 5 speaker launched in India for Rs 9,999

News

JBL Flip 5 speaker launched in India for Rs 9,999
Qualcomm resumes trade with Huawei: Report

News

Qualcomm resumes trade with Huawei: Report
Airtel revises Rs 97 prepaid plan, now offers 500MB data for 14 days

Telecom

Airtel revises Rs 97 prepaid plan, now offers 500MB data for 14 days