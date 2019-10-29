Apple will finally bring its ProMotion display tech with higher refresh rate to iPhone. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker is said to introduce iPhone with significant design changes next year. One of the major changes might come in the form of display with faster refresh rate. A report claims that next year’s iPhone will feature a 120Hz screen similar to the ProMotion displays seen on the iPad Pro. While Apple uses an LCD panel on the iPad Pro, the iPhone will use a high refresh rate OLED panel.

The current generation of iPhone on sale feature a 60Hz display including the OLED model. Asus ROG Phone 2 is the only smartphone to support 120Hz OLED panel. OnePlus and Google has brought 90Hz OLED panel to their recent flagship smartphones as well. According to Digitimes, the iPhone maker is set to join the party with 120Hz display on next year’s model. To recall, Apple first introduced 120Hz screens to iOS with the launch of 10.5-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro in 2017.

The faster refresh rate improves the overall responsiveness of the user interface. This means that gestures will get translated into on-screen action faster. The higher refresh rate of 120Hz will also dramatically improve scrolling and swiping across screens. Another advantage is that the 120Hz screen will display 24fps, 48fps and 60fps video content. Since 60/24 is a fractional result, the 60Hz display is not evenly able to display every frame of a 24 frames per second video.

Since the launch of iPad Pros with ProMotion displays, Apple has been rumored to bring the tech to iPhone as well. The launch of ROG Phone 2, OnePlus 7 Pro and Pixel 4 shows that the tech needed is already out there. Samsung is also expected to bring 120Hz display to Galaxy S11, likely to launch in February next year. Apple is also expected to add 5G support to iPhone next year. It is expected to bring major design changes including a squared off chassis similar to iPhone 4. It will be interesting to see whether iPhone prices go up with this new technology.