Apple to bring nine new Macs powered by M2 chips: All you need to know

The new MacBook Air, low-end MacBook Pro and new Mac mini are scheduled to debut as early as this year, with at least two Macs planned for launch around the middle of the year.

Apple to bring 9 new Macs powered by M2 chips: All you need to know (image: Pixabay)

Apple is testing at least nine new Macs with four different M2-based chips — the successors to the current M1 line — with third-party apps in its App Store. The M2 processor is expected to be the successor to the M1 with better performance. Some are supposed to launch later in 2022, but the rest allegedly won‘t be released until 2023. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 to support satellite network connections: Here's how it may change your life

According to Bloomberg, the new machines include a MacBook Air with an M2 chip, codenamed J413. This Mac will have eight CPU cores, the components that handle the main processing, and 10 cores for graphics. Also Read - Apple ‘Shot on iPhone challenge’: Top photos captured using iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max

There is a Mac mini with an M2 chip, codenamed J473. This machine will have the same specifications as the MacBook Air. There also an “M2 Pro” variation, codenamed J474, in testing. Also Read - Apple and Meta to launch AR glasses by 2024: Expected price, specifications and more

The lineup also includes an entry-level MacBook Pro with an M2 chip, codenamed J493 with same specifications as the MacBook Air. In addition, there would be a 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and “M2 Max” chips, codenamed J414.

According to the logs, the M2 Max chip has 12 CPU cores and 38 graphics cores, up from 10 CPU cores and 32 graphics cores in the current model. It will also have 64 gigabytes of memory.

Apple is also expected to add a 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, codenamed J416. The 16-inch MacBook Pro’s M2 Max will have the same specifications as the 14-inch MacBook Pro version.

Additionally, the lineup will include a Mac Pro, codenamed J180. This machine will include a successor to the M1 Ultra chip used in the Mac Studio computer. Apple is also testing a Mac mini with an M1 Pro chip, the same processor used in the entry-level 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros today.

As per reports, the new MacBook Air, low-end MacBook Pro and new Mac mini are scheduled to debut as early as this year, with at least two Macs planned for launch around the middle of the year.

  • Published Date: April 15, 2022 1:19 PM IST

