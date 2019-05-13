comscore
Apple to ditch iOS 13 upgrade for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE and more devices: Report

The report also claims that not just iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone SE, the upcoming iOS 13 will not be released for the iPhone 5s, the iPad mini 2, and iPad Air as well as these devices are over 5 years old.

A month ahead of Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC 2019), a report has come out claiming that Apple won’t upgrade a substantial number of iOS devices that received iOS 12, to expected iOS 13. Citing a source working with Apple for the apps, a French blog iPhonesoft.fr has noted that Apple would be dropping support for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone SE, which means these devices won’t get the iOS 13.

The report also claims that not just iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone SE, the upcoming iOS 13 will not be released for the iPhone 5s, the iPad mini 2, and iPad Air as well as these devices are over 5 years old, and were released in 2013. On the other hand, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus shipped in 2014, while the iPhone SE only launched in 2016.

Last year, Apple actually surprised everyone with the inclusion of the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus to the list of compatible devices for iOS 12. We were not expecting the iPhone 5s to be in that list. For the iOS 13, the current report can’t be trusted completely. It is possible that few devices like the iPhone 5s, iPad mini 2 and iPad Air might not see the light of iOS 13, but iPhone SE and the other two 6th gen iPhones might just get updated in our opinion. We would only know of the final announcement next month, as Apple is expected to unveil iOS 13 at the WWDC 2019 in June.

Apple is likely to bring significant changes to iOS 13 and a couple of leaks have tipped Apple’s development plans as well. Reportedly, the company would be including a much awaited system-wide Dark Mode for the mobile operating system similar to the MacOS. In addition to the dark mode, Apple is also working on making improvements to the multitasking on iOS. This is likely to be a welcome change for users who own an iPad Pro or even the latest generation of iPad Mini and the iPad Air.

