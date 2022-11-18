Apple to employ 60,000 people in India, ramps up manufacturing capabilities near Bengaluru

Indian Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the biggest iPhone manufacturing unit will be set up in Hosur near Bengaluru and it will employ around 60,000 people. The minister also informed that at least 6000 tribal women who are residents near Ranchi and Hazaribagh have been trained for making iPhones. Also Read - Amazon CEO confirms more layoffs coming in early 2023: All you need to know

"Apple's iPhone is now getting made in India and it's the biggest plant in India is being set up at Hosur near Bengaluru. 60,000 people work in a single factory," the minister said. "The first 6,000 employees of these 60,000 employees are our tribal sisters from places nearby Ranchi and Hazaribagh. Tribal sisters have been trained to make Apple iPhone," the minister added.

Apple currently manufactures the majority of iPhones in China, but over the past few months, it is allegedly in the process of moving out production to other countries, such as Vietnam. The ongoing supply chain issues and geopolitical tensions between the US and China could be the major factors behind it. iPhone units produced in China contributed over 95 percent to global shipments in 2021 and around 98 percent in 2020, but this year, the contribution is likely to dip to between 91.2 to 93.5 percent, according to Counterpoint Research.

Recently, it was reported that Tata Group could make iPhones for Apple in the country. Recently, Tata Group won the contract to manufacture mechanics and the Hosur plant is being set up by Tata Electronics.

Apple has weathered the pandemic-era slumps well. Mac shipments, for instance, grew in the first quarter of 2022, even though the broader PC market slumped. In the second quarter of 2022, Apple saw its best market share since 2012, holding 16 percent of the global market. Apple’s iPhone also took 62 percent of the first quarter’s global market share for devices costing over $400, suggesting that Apple’s target audience is still willing to spend on a high-end device. Now, made-in-India iPhone 14 will further boost the company’s performance.