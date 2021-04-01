Apple to fix battery drain issue via iOS 14.5 update

American tech giant Apple has confirmed that it will be fixing the battery draining and other performance issues on the iPhone 11 series via an upcoming software update. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 series launch could be delayed due to chip shortage

According to a company document, the recalibration process will happen when users will update their iPhone 11 series smartphones to the upcoming iOS 14.5 update. The update will be available for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max.

"Recalibration for maximum capacity and peak performance capability will happen over time with regular charge cycles. If the process is successful, the recalibration message will be removed and your maximum capacity percentage will be updated," the iPhone maker said on its support page.

Apple to replace the battery for free if the problem persists

The process is currently in its testing phase and the final version of the update will be rolled out to users very soon.

If your iPhone is showing you the following message, it means that the battery health reporting system on your smartphone is calibrating:

“Your battery health reporting system is recalibrating Maximum Capacity and Peak Performance Capability. This process may take a few weeks,” the message will read.

This message on your phone means that the recalibration of your battery health reporting system was not successful. The company says that if the recalibration is not successful Apple will replace the battery free of charge to restore the device to its full capacity. To replace the battery users will have to go to an Apple Authorised Service Provider.

“This message does not indicate a safety issue. Your battery can still be used. However, you might be experiencing more noticeable battery and performance issues. An Apple Authorised Service Provider can replace the battery free of charge to restore full performance and capacity,” Apple said.

Siri could be a male voice by default

Apple also said that it will be removing the female voice of Siri as default on Apple devices, Techcrunch reported. The update will be available with the latest iOS 14.5 beta update. Once the final version of the update is available to all iPhone and iPad users, the option to choose their preferred Siri voice will be made available to them during the setup. Earlier, Siri’s default voice was a female voice and users could pick different voices later in the Settings option.