Apple to fully switch to OLED displays for iPhones starting 2020

The iPhone X was the first Apple smartphone to feature an OLED display, and while that continued with the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the affordable iPhone XR still gets an LCD panel. However, if reports are to be believed, the iPhone XR (2019) will be the last Apple smartphone to come with LCD panel, and starting 2020, the entire iPhone line-up could feature OLED displays.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the move to go for OLED panel will allow for a “more flexible handset design” hinting that we may see a design refresh in 2020. The report further states that Apple’s LCD panel supplier, Japan Display, is looking for investor help before Apple completely switches to OLED.

“Japan Display Inc. is in advanced talks with Taiwan’s TPK Holdings Co. and Chinese state-owned Silk Road Fund about an investment that would include a stake of about 30% with the possibility of greater control later, people familiar with the matter said,” the WSJ report states (via MacRumors).

Apple really had a hard time creating liquid retina display on the iPhone XR, which required some experiment with backlight design to extend the LCD panel to the edges. Still, the iPhone XR has noticeable bezels, compared to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. While the upcoming iPhone XR (2019) will still come with and LCD panel and noticeable bezels, it is expected to feature dual rear cameras, and faster LTE. There are also reports that Apple will switch from Lightning port to USB Type C this year.