Apple to hold 'special event' on April 20, reveals Siri

Apple for some time now has been rumoured to be getting ready to host a launch event in April. We finally have a date for the event as the company's voice assistant, Siri, has prematurely revealed the launch date to be April 20. At the event, the company is expected to launch a new set of iPad Pro models, AirPods 3 and the long rumoured AirTags. Take note that Apple is yet to send out event invitations for the same.

If you ask Siri, "When is the next Apple event." The response followed states, "The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com." You can see the response screenshot below.

When you tap on the Apple.com hyperlink, it takes you to the company's event page. However, as of now it does not contain any details of the upcoming event and only consists videos of events that have already taken place.

Like all other Apple launches of recent times, the upcoming “Special event” is also expected to be completely digital and live-streamed via the company’s own website and YouTube channel, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

According to earlier reports, the event was apparently scheduled for last month, however, sources claimed that Apple fell a victim to the global chip shortages and had to push the event to a further date.

At the event, the company is expected to launch its new iPad Pro models with faster processors. It is also expected to launch at least one model with a mini LED display. There is also a rumour that the company will also refresh the iPad mini this year. It is also expected to launch the much-awaited AirTags and the new AirPods 3.