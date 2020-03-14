comscore Apple to host online-only WWDC in June due to COVID-19 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple to host online-only Worldwide Developers Conference in June due to Coronavirus outbreak
News

Apple to host online-only Worldwide Developers Conference in June due to Coronavirus outbreak

News

US-based Apple will be hosting the event online-only for the first time in its 31-year history.

  • Published: March 14, 2020 12:02 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max camera

Tech giant Apple on Friday announced that it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. Further, the company stated that the event will be a digital-only owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Several top tech giants have either canceled or postponed their conferences in the wake of the growing coronavirus threat.

Related Stories


This will be the first time in 31 years that the Apple WWDC will take on a new online format. The event will be packed with content for consumers, press and developers alike. The online event will also be an opportunity for millions of developers to get early access to elements. These include the upcoming iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. They will also be able to engage with Apple engineers as they work to build app experiences that enrich the lives of Apple customers around the globe, said the company in a statement.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Look

“We are delivering WWDC 2020 this June in an innovative way to millions of developers around the world, bringing the entire developer community together with a new experience,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world. We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead,” he added.

“With all of the new products and technologies we’ve been working on, WWDC 2020 is going to be big,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. The WWDC 2020 program will cater to Apple’s entire global developer community. This now includes over 23 million registered developers in over 155 countries and regions. The move will help the next generation of app developers with the needed insights and tools.

“I look forward to our developers getting their hands on the new code and interacting in entirely new ways with the Apple engineers building the technologies and frameworks that will shape the future across all Apple platforms,” Federighi added.

Apple iOS 14 reveals iPhone 9, new iPad Pro and AirTags details: Everything you need to know

Also Read

Apple iOS 14 reveals iPhone 9, new iPad Pro and AirTags details: Everything you need to know

Apple provides $1 million to compensate for dropping offline event

The company also announced that it will commit $1 million to local San Jose organizations to offset the associated revenue loss. The loss came again, as a result of WWDC 2020’s new online format. Developers have earned over $155 billion since the App Store launched in 2008. Now, the new WWDC will allow developers to learn about new technologies and frameworks. This will be put in use across the active installed base of over 1.5 billion Apple devices.

(With inputs from IANS)

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 14, 2020 12:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A11 budget phone silently launched
News
Samsung Galaxy A11 budget phone silently launched
OnePlus 8 Pro may just have leaked; spotted with Robert Downey Jr

News

OnePlus 8 Pro may just have leaked; spotted with Robert Downey Jr

Realme Band Review

Review

Realme Band Review

Call of Duty Heavy Shot Event - Get free KN-44

Gaming

Call of Duty Heavy Shot Event - Get free KN-44

Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020

Top Products

Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020

Most Popular

Realme Band Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions

Tecno Camon 15 Pro Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A11 budget phone silently launched

OnePlus 8 Pro may just have leaked; spotted with Robert Downey Jr

Amazon now lets you shop with Alexa commands

Xiaomi hints wireless charging power bank launch

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 tablet now available for purchase in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei FreeBuds 3 India price leaked before launch

News

Huawei FreeBuds 3 India price leaked before launch
New MacBook Pro, Air Q2 2020 launch hinted

News

New MacBook Pro, Air Q2 2020 launch hinted
Coronavirus: Microsoft Build 2020 gets canceled

News

Coronavirus: Microsoft Build 2020 gets canceled
Apple iOS 14 reveals iPhone 9, new iPad Pro details

News

Apple iOS 14 reveals iPhone 9, new iPad Pro details
Nokia Android 10 updates delayed

News

Nokia Android 10 updates delayed

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने इस सीरीज के बेचें 11 करोड़ से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन, क्या आप भी खरीदना चाहेंगे ये फोन?

Samsung Galaxy M11 स्मार्टफोन 5,000mAh बैटरी और ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy M30s का न्यू 4GB RAM और 128GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट आज से बिक्री के लिए आएगा

इस हफ्ते क्या कुछ नया लॉन्च हुआ और क्या खास रहा, सिर्फ एक क्लिक में जानिए

16 मार्च को कुछ नया लॉन्च करने वाली है शाओमी, जारी किया टीजर

News

Samsung Galaxy A11 budget phone silently launched
News
Samsung Galaxy A11 budget phone silently launched
OnePlus 8 Pro may just have leaked; spotted with Robert Downey Jr

News

OnePlus 8 Pro may just have leaked; spotted with Robert Downey Jr
Amazon now lets you shop with Alexa commands

News

Amazon now lets you shop with Alexa commands
Xiaomi hints wireless charging power bank launch

News

Xiaomi hints wireless charging power bank launch
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 tablet now available for purchase in India

News

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 tablet now available for purchase in India