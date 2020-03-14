Tech giant Apple on Friday announced that it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. Further, the company stated that the event will be a digital-only owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Several top tech giants have either canceled or postponed their conferences in the wake of the growing coronavirus threat.

This will be the first time in 31 years that the Apple WWDC will take on a new online format. The event will be packed with content for consumers, press and developers alike. The online event will also be an opportunity for millions of developers to get early access to elements. These include the upcoming iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. They will also be able to engage with Apple engineers as they work to build app experiences that enrich the lives of Apple customers around the globe, said the company in a statement.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Look

“We are delivering WWDC 2020 this June in an innovative way to millions of developers around the world, bringing the entire developer community together with a new experience,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world. We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead,” he added.

“With all of the new products and technologies we’ve been working on, WWDC 2020 is going to be big,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. The WWDC 2020 program will cater to Apple’s entire global developer community. This now includes over 23 million registered developers in over 155 countries and regions. The move will help the next generation of app developers with the needed insights and tools.

“I look forward to our developers getting their hands on the new code and interacting in entirely new ways with the Apple engineers building the technologies and frameworks that will shape the future across all Apple platforms,” Federighi added.

Apple provides $1 million to compensate for dropping offline event

The company also announced that it will commit $1 million to local San Jose organizations to offset the associated revenue loss. The loss came again, as a result of WWDC 2020’s new online format. Developers have earned over $155 billion since the App Store launched in 2008. Now, the new WWDC will allow developers to learn about new technologies and frameworks. This will be put in use across the active installed base of over 1.5 billion Apple devices.

(With inputs from IANS)