Apple to host Spatial Audio event right after WWDC 2021: Check details here

Apple will be kicking off its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021 online tonight. Apart from the opening event, the company will also be hosting a special event focused on Spatial Audio just after it at 12:30 AM IST on June 8. As of now, not much is known about the event. However, the company is expected to roll out its Apple Music spatial audio feature at the event. Also Read - iPhone 13 leaks in orange: The upcoming iPhone looks glamorous in new renders

To recall, Apple recently announced its higher-quality Apple Music tier for its subscribers at no extra cost. This new option saw the company introduce Spatial Audio and lossless audio support for music streaming. The update is set to arrive sometime in June and would support the entire Apple Music catalogue. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2021 biggest announcements to expect: iOS 15, new MacBook Pro models, more

At the time of the announcement, the company had confirmed that both its HomePods will support its lossless audio feature after a software update. It has also stated that neither the AirPods, AirPods Pro nor the AirPods Max will support the feature. Also Read - iPhone 13 mini: Expected specs, price, launch details and more details we know

Apart from this, the company could also end up launching its Beats Studio Buds. According to leaked images of the devices, they will resemble the AirPods Pro with silicone ear tips and a similar design, but without the stem.

What is Spatial Audio and lossless audio?

Spatial audio provides the listener with a cinema-like surround sound experience. It makes the user feel that the sound is coming from all around, which in turn, lets artists create songs with such tuning.

The Spatial Audio feature will be supported on all earphones and headphones using the H1 or the W1 chip. It will also be supported on the latest versions of iPhone, iPad and the Mac.

Hi-Resolution lossless audio is basically audio with no loss due to conversion. This is meant for the audiophiles who take their music very seriously and prefer to listen to music in the best quality possible.