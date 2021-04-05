Apple is soon expected to introduce the redesigned iMacs, for which rumours and leaks and have started popping up. The latest one suggests that the upcoming Apple desktops will come with really large displays when compared to the current lineup. Also Read - Apple Maps now shows Covid-19 airport travel guidelines for over 300 airports

It is suggested that the upcoming iMacs’ screen size will be bigger than the current 27-inch iMac option available. The option is in addition to the 21-inch iMac. Read on to know more about this. Also Read - Apple to fix battery drain issue on iPhone 11 series, to remove default Siri voice via iOS 14.5 update

New iMac to get a large display

As hinted by a known tipster l0vetodream’s tweet (via MacRumors), the upcoming Apple iMac is likely to get a display, which could span 32-inch, much like the Apple Pro Display XDR. The tweet reads, “The ‌iMac‌’s screen is really big, bigger than the biggest one.” Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 series launch could be delayed due to chip shortage

The introduction of the “big” iMac will be a part of a redesign that has been in tow for the Apple iMac series, which is long due. The new iMac is expected to replace the current ones with a new design and improved performance.

While we lack details on the upcoming iMacs, they are expected to come with slimmer bezels and possibly get rid of the metal chin. This will resemble the current Pro Display XDR.

As for the specs, the devices are likely to come powered with Apple’s own silicon, which could either be the M1 or a new one that could launch alongside.

Previous rumours also suggest that the new iMacs might come in multiple pastel colour options, much like the iMacs that used to launch years ago, the iPhone 11, and even the new iPad Air.

The new iMacs are most likely to launch later this year, most probably alongside the iPhone 13 launch event scheduled to take place in September.

Since we don’t have concrete details with us, you should take the aforementioned with a grain of salt and wait for official details to surface. We will keep you posted, hence, stay tuned.