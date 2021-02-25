Apple to introduce redesigned iMac with iPad Air-like colour variants

Apple is highly expected to fully overhaul its iMac desktops and there are high chances this might happen this year. Rumours and leaks have started pouring in and the most recent one gives us a hint on how the 2021 iMac might look like. Also Read - RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 review: Affordable iPhone 12 magnetic car charger

The new iMac is expected to come with funky, refreshing colour options, to get a taste of what the iPad Air and even some iPhones have got. Here's a look at how the Apple desktop could look like.

2021 iMac with refreshing colours in tow

As per a renowned tipster Jon Prosser, the Cupertino tech major is all set to refresh its iMac lineup with visible refreshes. We might see the new iMacs hued in pastel shades, something similar to the 4th Generation iPad Air launched in 2020, the iPhone 11, and even the iPhone XR if we are talking colours.

And if you remember, back in time, iMacs used to be colourful and this is just like bringing back nostalgia for us.

Prosser, apart from giving us an inkling on the possible colour options, has also named those colours. The new iMac is most likely to come in pastel green, light pink, and powder blue colour options. This will be in addition to the classic silver and blacks for the iMac for people who love it that way.

The new iMac is most likely to get a Pro Display XDR-like design with lesser bezels and support for a stand. The leaked images hint at back-placed ports, removal of the chin-area, and the flat back.

While details regarding the upcoming iMac are still behind the veil, it is expected to come in two versions, probably the iMac and the iMac Pro to replace with existing 21.5- and 27-inch models. The new desktops are highly expected to come with Apple Silicon, improved performance, and much more.

Further, the video tells us that Apple could also launch a smaller Mac Pro, which could be possibly called Mac Pro Mini.

However, with us not having any official information on this, we would like you to take it with a grain of salt and wait until Apple announces something. Hence, stay tuned for more details.