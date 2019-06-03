comscore
  Apple to kill iTunes; removed app's pages on Instagram, Facebook: Report
Apple to kill iTunes; removed app's pages on Instagram, Facebook: Report

Apple all-in-one media app, which survived for almost two decades, is about to go away as Apple's latest move suggests that the end is nigh. The company has silently cleared out all iTunes pages on social media platforms.

  Published: June 3, 2019 9:41 AM IST
It was just recently reported that Apple will soon kill iTunes. The Cupertino giant might replace its 18-year old iTunes with three standalone apps, including Music, TV, and Podcasts, as per a report by Bloomberg. The company’s all-in-one media app, which survived for almost two decades, is about to go away as Apple’s latest move suggests that the end is nigh.

The company has silently cleared out all iTunes pages on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Macrumors noted that the company might have migrated iTunes page to its Apple TV page on Facebook, “including not only all of the content but nearly 30 million likes and its original April 29, 2009 creation date.” Furthermore, the Instagram page of iTunes says that users should check the newer Apple TV page on Instagram.

But, the company hasn’t removed all the content from Twitter. All this suggests that Apple might be planning something big as suggested by Bloomberg. The cited source mentioned that the all-in-one media app will be replaced by separate Music, TV, and Podcasts apps in the next major version of macOS. The company is expected to launch the same at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2019, which is all set to kick off today at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

Besides, the Cupertino giant is expected to unveil details regarding iOS 13macOS 10.15, watchOS 6 and tvOS 13. Apple might also preview its latest Mac Pro hardware and Apple Pro display. Additionally, the iPhone maker might also add iPad apps to the Mac. Some of the major changes for iOS that Apple could announce are much awaited system-wide Dark mode, a system-wide undo feature, new multitasking features, upgrades to Safari, Mail, new volume HUD, iPad interface updates, new Home screen and more.

Furthermore, Apple’s next generation watchOS 6 is said to offer a dedicated App Store for the Apple Watch, new watch faces, new health-related apps and more, as per previous reports. The company’s next generation macOS 10.15 operating system is also said to bring cross-platform app compatibility, new Music, Podcasts, and Books apps, Window snapping, Siri Shortcuts, split up iTunes, and software for leveraging an iPad as a second display among other features.

  • Published Date: June 3, 2019 9:41 AM IST

