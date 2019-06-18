comscore Apple to launch 5G iPhones in 2020 with OLED panels: Kuo | BGR India
Apple to launch 5G iPhones in 2020 with OLED panels: Ming-Chi Kuo

A new report from popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that all the 2020 iPhones will offer OLED panels with two new screen sizes.

  • Published: June 18, 2019 12:16 PM IST
Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

While Apple is said to launch three iPhones this year, a fresh report suggests that Apple will unveil two 5G iPhones in 2020. A new report from popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that all the 2020 iPhones will offer OLED panels with two new screen sizes. The company is rumored to launch three iPhones in 2020 as well. The analyst says that one of the 2020 iPhones will bear a 5.4-inch OLED display.

The report further suggests that Apple will finally address the needs of those fans waiting for a compact iPhone. Comparatively, the current iPhone XS packs a 5.8-inch display and weighs nearly 180 grams. Moving ahead, the second 2020 premium model of the iPhone is said to pack a massive 6.7-inch OLED display. Both the handsets will offer support for 5G connectivity.

In the same year, the Cupertino giant is said to bring iPhone XR successor. This will reportedly be the third phone, which Apple might launch. The device could arrive with a 6.1-inch OLED panel that will support LTE, 9to5Mac reports. Additionally, the analyst also revealed that the two 2020 5G iPhones will use Qualcomm modems. The reason behind is that Apple’s home-brewed 5G modem might not be ready by 2020.

Meanwhile, this year’s iPhone lineup will reportedly rely on Intel 4G modems. This fall, the company is expected to unveil three iPhones, but a few reports claim that the launch the upcoming iPhones might get delayed this year. Apple is said to launch iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone 11R sometime in September. If rumors are to be believed, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will bear three cameras at the back. The setup might be assisted by a quad-LED flash unit.

The triple camera setup is also likely to include a regular camera, a second sensor with a telephoto lens and a third sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The third iPhone 11R might debut with two rear cameras. Recent rumors pointed out that the upcoming iPhone 11 series will come with an improved Face ID technology. For the upgrade, the Cupertino giant will add more sensors in the front.

