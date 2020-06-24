Apple to launch AirPods 3 in early 2021

Apple AirPods 3 to launch in early part of next year. This update has been shared by reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The new wireless earbuds from the company will borrow its design from the AirPods Pro. This means the AirPods 3 will look similar to the latest AirPods version. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2020: Check if your iPhone or iPad will get latest software update with new features

Earlier reports have suggested Apple could offer these AirPods without noise cancellation. By doing this, they will be able to make the wireless earbuds affordable. However, Kuo’s report doesn’t share those sentiments, and it’s hard to believe that Apple would remove such a crucial feature. In fact, we’re hoping the AirPods 3 not only gets noise cancellation, but also comes with new set of features. Also Read - Apple starts mass production of the new AirPods Studio; could be announced at WWDC

Currently, the Apple AirPods are available with a wired charging case for $159 (about Rs 12,224). Meanwhile, with a wireless charging case, they are available at $199 (about Rs 15,300). The Apple AirPods Pro is available with a wireless charging case for $249 (about Rs 19,144). Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 will not come with bundled earphones to boost AirPods sales: Report

AirPods Pro launched in 2019 and apart from some design changes, you got active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, water and dust resistance as well. All these additions bumped up the price of the new wireless earbuds.

Apple AirPods likely to replace EarPods?

Kuo also talked about the fact the Apple iPhone 12 is reportedly going to ship without a pair of bundled earphones. This could Apple’s way of trying to boost the sales of its true wireless headset. However, the move will be an inconvenience to many users who are not fans of the true wireless movement and rely on the wired stock earphones for their music and calling needs.

As per a report by GSMarena Apple may even start bundling the AirPods in certain variants of future iPhones. While not confirmed, this could actually be a good move following the anti-EarPods decision. They are also expected to add over-the-ear headphone as part of the AirPods series, called Studio in the coming month.