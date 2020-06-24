comscore Apple to launch AirPods 3 in early 2021 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple to launch AirPods 3 in early 2021
News

Apple to launch AirPods 3 in early 2021

News

The company could offer the new wireless earbuds with minor upgrades and new feature set.

  • Published: June 24, 2020 6:42 PM IST
Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods 3 to launch in early part of next year. This update has been shared by reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The new wireless earbuds from the company will borrow its design from the AirPods Pro. This means the AirPods 3 will look similar to the latest AirPods version. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2020: Check if your iPhone or iPad will get latest software update with new features

Earlier reports have suggested Apple could offer these AirPods without noise cancellation. By doing this, they will be able to make the wireless earbuds affordable. However, Kuo’s report doesn’t share those sentiments, and it’s hard to believe that Apple would remove such a crucial feature. In fact, we’re hoping the AirPods 3 not only gets noise cancellation, but also comes with new set of features. Also Read - Apple starts mass production of the new AirPods Studio; could be announced at WWDC

Currently, the Apple AirPods are available with a wired charging case for $159 (about Rs 12,224). Meanwhile, with a wireless charging case, they are available at $199 (about Rs 15,300). The Apple AirPods Pro is available with a wireless charging case for $249 (about Rs 19,144). Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 will not come with bundled earphones to boost AirPods sales: Report

AirPods Pro launched in 2019 and apart from some design changes, you got active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, water and dust resistance as well. All these additions bumped up the price of the new wireless earbuds.

Apple AirPods likely to replace EarPods?

Kuo also talked about the fact the Apple iPhone 12 is reportedly going to ship without a pair of bundled earphones. This could Apple’s way of trying to boost the sales of its true wireless headset. However, the move will be an inconvenience to many users who are not fans of the true wireless movement and rely on the wired stock earphones for their music and calling needs.

As per a report by GSMarena Apple may even start bundling the AirPods in certain variants of future iPhones. While not confirmed, this could actually be a good move following the anti-EarPods decision. They are also expected to add over-the-ear headphone as part of the AirPods series, called Studio in the coming month.

 

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 24, 2020 6:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched
News
Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched
Huawei leads Chinese wearable market ahead of Xiaomi and Apple

News

Huawei leads Chinese wearable market ahead of Xiaomi and Apple

AirPods 3 could launch in early 2021 with AirPods Pro-like design

News

AirPods 3 could launch in early 2021 with AirPods Pro-like design

PUBG Mobile: Bloodhawk Warrior and Dawn Hunter sets added

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Bloodhawk Warrior and Dawn Hunter sets added

Samsung Galaxy A51 discount offers announced

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A51 discount offers announced

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched

Huawei leads Chinese wearable market ahead of Xiaomi and Apple

AirPods 3 could launch in early 2021 with AirPods Pro-like design

Oppo launches Reno 3A with ColorOS 7.1: Check price, specifications

Samsung offers Android 10 update for Galaxy Tab S4 and Tab S5e: Check details

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei leads Chinese wearable market ahead of Xiaomi and Apple

News

Huawei leads Chinese wearable market ahead of Xiaomi and Apple
AirPods 3 could launch in early 2021 with AirPods Pro-like design

News

AirPods 3 could launch in early 2021 with AirPods Pro-like design
Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020
Best Phone with Big Screen in India

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen in India
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Poco ने नाम से लॉन्च हो सकता है Redmi 9 स्मार्टफोन, जानिए खास बातें

itel ने भारत में लॉन्च किए पावर बैंक, कार चार्जर, फिटनेस ट्रेकर, स्पीकर और ईयरफोन, जानें खूबियां

BSNL ने बढ़ाई इस प्लान की वैधता, अब 20 सितंबर तक मिलेगी सुविधा

PUBG Mobile Club Open टूर्नामेंट के लिए शुरू हुए रजिस्ट्रेशन

Vivo 2004 स्मार्टफोन हुआ गीकबेंच पर स्पॉट, मिल सकते हैं ये फीचर

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched
News
Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched
Huawei leads Chinese wearable market ahead of Xiaomi and Apple

News

Huawei leads Chinese wearable market ahead of Xiaomi and Apple
AirPods 3 could launch in early 2021 with AirPods Pro-like design

News

AirPods 3 could launch in early 2021 with AirPods Pro-like design
Oppo launches Reno 3A with ColorOS 7.1: Check price, specifications

News

Oppo launches Reno 3A with ColorOS 7.1: Check price, specifications
Samsung offers Android 10 update for Galaxy Tab S4 and Tab S5e: Check details

News

Samsung offers Android 10 update for Galaxy Tab S4 and Tab S5e: Check details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers