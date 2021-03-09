comscore Apple to launch AirTags, AirPod 3, iPad Pro and more on March 23
Apple to host its first event of the year on March 23: AirTags, AirPods 3 and more

Apple has been in the news for the launch of new products for a while now. The products in question are the highly-rumoured tracking device AirTags, new iterations of the AirPods, a new iPad Pro, and more. Rumours have suggested that the launch event is expected to take place in the Springtime and the latest buzz somewhat confirms that. Also Read - Apple confirms to kick off local manufacturing of iPhone 12 in India soon

The Cupertino tech major is expected to host an event on March 23 for the launch of its first products of 2021. Here’s a look at what all we know. Also Read - Apple brings iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, watchOS 7.3.2 update: Here's how to download

Apple to host an event on March 23

As per renowned Apple tipster Jon Prosser, the company will launch the AirTags, the AirPods 3, the iPad Pro 2021, a new version of Apple TV, and more at its speculated March 23 event. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale 2021 begins: Discounts on Apple iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Moto G 5G and more

However, there isn’t any word on whether or not it will be a proper online event. There are chances that the products make their entry via a soft launch, much like how the iPad Pro 2020 and the MacBook Air/Pro 2020 released in March last year.

If this is true, then the Apple event will coincide with that of the OnePlus 9 launch, which is also scheduled to take place on the same date.

What to expect?

While we don’t have a confirmation on a lot of details related to the upcoming Apple products, we do have some details to look at.

Past rumours suggest that the AirTags will be a Tile-like tracking device that will help people locate things such as keys, wallets, and more with the help of Bluetooth. The device has been teased for the past two years and is finally expected to take shape.

As part of the iOS 14.5 beta version, Apple is expected to include a new Items section within the Find My app, which makes it quite certain the AirTags is arriving. However, it could also mean the app’s compatibility with more devices, so we have to wait until we get any official detail on this.

Another product that could make its entry is AirPods 3, which is expected to adopt and AirPods Pro-like form factor for an in-ear design with a shorter stem. The successor to the AirPods 2 is likely to include improvements in sound and more upgrades. There could also be an AirPods Pro 2 with better ANC, enhancements, and more.

Apart from this, the company is also expected to introduce a new iPad Pro with the upgraded A14X Bionic chipset and more changes. However, the device is not expected to get a major upgrade and look a lot like the 2020 model. Additionally, we lack more details on this.

Since we don’t have confirmation at our disposal, we can’t comment on how true the aforementioned details are. It’s best to wait for Apple to announce something related to this and settle the rumours once and for all.

We will keep you posted on this, hence, stay tuned.

  Published Date: March 9, 2021 6:40 PM IST

Best Sellers