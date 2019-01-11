comscore
Apple to launch an LCD iPhone this year despite iPhone XR’s slow sales: Report

The company reportedly won't be moving to OLED panels completely for all its smartphones until 2020.

Apple iPhone XR (32)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

Apple launched its newest iPhones back in September last year. The line-up consists of three smartphones – iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. While the XS and XS Max are proper flagships with OLED screens, XR is a ‘budget’ device and thus, comes with an LCD panel. Despite being pitched as the perfect iPhone for everyone, iPhone XR didn’t really gain as much traction in the market as Apple had hoped. However, it seems the company isn’t ready to give up on its ‘budget’ efforts yet.

Citing ‘people familiar with the matter’, a report by The Wall Street Journal has said that the Cupertino-based technology major is planning to release three new iPhone models later this year. While two of these will likely succeed iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max (and thus have OLED screens), the third will be a successor to iPhone XR and hence, come with an LCD panel. The report further mentions that Apple intends to introduce new camera-centric features in the new smartphones. These could include dual-lens camera systems in the lower-end models, and even a tri-lens camera setup in the top-of-the-line variant.

Apple rival Qualcomm paves way for ban on some iPhones in Germany

Apple rival Qualcomm paves way for ban on some iPhones in Germany

It may seem surprising that Apple still plans to launch an LCD panel-toting ‘budget’ smartphone, despite the fact that the company recently cut its revenue outlook for the latest quarter. However, according to the aforementioned sources, one of the reasons for the move is that the planned smartphone (with an LCD panel) has been in the pipeline for quite some months now, and at this point of time, those plans can’t be altered.

Interestingly, the report mentioned that for next year (2020), Apple is planning to completely move to OLED panels for all its smartphones. It remains to be seen how well Apple’s upcoming ‘budget’ iPhone XR successor turns out.

