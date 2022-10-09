Apple to mark THIS iPhone as obsolete next month

Apple marked the ‌iPhone‌ 5c as a vintage product in October 2020 and now a new report has claimed that on November 1 the Cupertino based tech giant will mark the ‌iPhone‌ 5c as an obsolete product, ending all repairs and services. The ‌iPhone‌ 5c was launched in 2013 alongside the ‌iPhone‌ 5s in blue, green, pink, yellow, and white colour options. The ‌iPhone‌ 5c was released aimed at budget-conscious customers. Also Read - Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Buy Apple iPhone 13 for just Rs 43,000

The company recently added the iPhone 6 Plus to the list of iPhones that are now considered 'vintage' worldwide. Apple had launched the iPhone 6 Plus back in September 2014 alongside the iPhone 6. The company discontinued it almost two years later in September 2016 when it launched the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus series smartphones. However, Apple continued offering the iPhone 6 to the interested buyers, which is why the phone is still not on Apple's Vintage or Obsolete products lists.

In addition to updating its vintage product lists, Apple has also added its fourth generation iPad to the list of products that it has deemed obsolete globally. Apple's fourth generation iPad was released back in 2012. A report by MacRumours says that the fourth generation iPad was marked as obsolete internally back in November 2021. However, the company hadn't updated its public until now.

Apple routinely adds its old products, which includes iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Macs and iPods among others to the list of vintage and obsolete products. Both these lists have separate criteria that makes a specific device eligible to be included in the list.

Apple says that products are considered ‘vintage’ when Apple stopped distributing them for sale for more than 5 years and less than 7 years ago. On the other hand, the company considers products as ‘obsolete’ when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago. “Monster-branded Beats products are considered obsolete regardless of when they were purchased,” the company says.

Vintage products are eligible for hardware service. However, Obsolete products aren’t eligible for hardware service.