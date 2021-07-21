Apple is again in the news for its next-gen earbuds and this new detail might mean good news for many. It is suggested that the alleged AirPods 3 will enter mass production next month. Also Read - iPhone SE 3 launch soon: Release date, design, specs, price, and more details

A report by Nikkei Asia suggests that the new Apple earbuds will be in mass production along with the iPhone 13 series and a redesigned MacBook Pro. Does this mean an AirPods 3 launch this year? Most likely. Also Read - iPhone SE 2020 with Rs 10,901 discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Check the deal

AirPods 3 launch expected soon

If this happens, the AirPods 3 is most likely to launch by the end of this year. This could be either along with the 2021 iPhone 13 lineup or soon after. Also Read - iPhone 14 series, cheaper iPhone SE 3 to come with 5G support: Report

There are chances that Apple might launch the new MacBook Pro with a new design and the upgraded M1 chip and the AirPods 3 together. Or, all of the expected Apple products might launch in September. There are multiple possibilities.

While an official date isn’t with us, we have details on the upcoming AirPods to focus on. Previous rumours have suggested that the AirPods 3 will adopt a new design, which will be similar to the AirPods Pro. Hence, a rectangular charging case and shorter stems could be expected. But there might be a twist.

The AirPods 3 might still come with the universal fit design seen on the current AirPods 2 instead of the in-ear design that the Pro model carries.

An AirPods Pro-like design doesn’t mean features similar to it too. Don’t get too excited for chances of Active Noise Cancellation on the AirPods 3 are highly unlikely. Although, an improved performance and battery life, better touch controls, and more are expected. As for the price, it might have a price tag similar to the AirPods 2 and retail at Rs 15,000 in India.

However, these are still speculations and we need to wait for an official word from Apple on the same. We will keep you posted, hence, stay tuned.