Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report

The Cupertino firm is already making few iPhone models in the country, and now it has told the government officials that it plans to invest close to Rs 1,000 crore in setting up its online platform and three Apple Stores in the country.

  Published: August 30, 2019 11:07 AM IST
Image Credit: Karthekayan Iyer

Apple is looking to invest Rs 1,000 to set up its retail platform in India. The Cupertino firm is already making few iPhone models in the country, and now it has told the government officials that it plans to invest close to Rs 1,000 crore in setting up its online platform and three Apple Stores in the country, reported ET on Friday.

While Apple hasn’t said anything officially, the report quotes a senior government official familiar with the company’s plans. The official said, “There have been meetings with company executives. The first store is likely to come up in Mumbai followed by Delhi and a third location is yet undecided.”

Apple, as per report, is looking to open three of its iconic retail stores across major cities over the next two to three years. The first Apple Store is said to open in Mumbai. Then the second store will follow in Delhi, but the location for the third store is yet to be decided.

Apple releases first iOS 13.1 developer beta ahead of iPhone 11 launch

Apple releases first iOS 13.1 developer beta ahead of iPhone 11 launch

This comes after the Government of India eased its rules for foreign companies. Now companies are no longer required to source 30 percent of production parts from local sources. Earlier, the government forced foreign companies to use 30 percent of the manufacturing material locally. This requirement was especially erratic for electronic companies as most device components are manufactured in China.

Meanwhile, Apple’s next iPhone event is official for September 10. The company has sent out media invitations on Thursday, and this time it’s ‘By Innovation Only.’ As noted by the Cupertino giant, the ‘Apple special event’ will take place at the ‘Steve Jobs Theater’ on September 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM. It means you’ll be able to watch the launch event live on September 10 at 10:30 PM in India.

Previously, the September 10 date was tipped in the iOS 13 Beta 7 release to developers. An image buried in the OS 13 beta assets included the calendar of the iOS 13 home screen with September 10 date. But it is official now, and we might have an idea of what Apple will launch on its special event.

  Published Date: August 30, 2019 11:07 AM IST

