Apple to release iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 March 24

The latest software update will add support for trackpad to iPads. The company revealed about this update via a new iPad Pro launch newsroom post.

  Updated: March 19, 2020 1:59 PM IST
Apple iPad Pro

Apple will roll out iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 for iPad, iPod touch and iPhones on March 24. The company revealed about this update via a new iPad Pro launch newsroom post. The latest software update will add support for trackpad to iPads. Additionally, users will also get features like redesigned Mail toolbar and iCloud folder sharing.

“iPadOS 13.4 with trackpad support will be available on March 24 as a free software update for all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later,” Apple said. All the eligible iPads will soon work with the company’s Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse. The 11-inch 2019 iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will support the new Magi Keyboard.

The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro will be available for purchase in May. In order to get the keyboard, one will have to spend Rs 27,900 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 31,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The newly launched 11-inch Apple iPad Pro is priced at Rs 71,900 in India, which is for the Wi-Fi model. The Wi-Fi + Cellular model of the same model will cost Rs 85,900. The 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro price in India starts from Rs 89,900, which is for the Wi-Fi model.

“With iPadOS 13.4, Apple brings trackpad support to iPad, giving customers an all-new way to interact with their iPad. Rather than copying the experience from macOS, trackpad support has been completely reimagined for iPad. As users move their finger across the trackpad, the pointer elegantly transforms to highlight user interface elements. Multi-Touch gestures on the trackpad make it fast and easy to navigate the entire system without users ever lifting their hand,” the company said.

The latest iPad Pro from Apple comes with LiDAR scanner, which measures the distance to surrounding objects up to 5 meters away. It features an ultra-wide camera, studio-quality mics and a new A12Z Bionic processor with eight cores in the GPU.

  Published Date: March 19, 2020 1:57 PM IST
  Updated Date: March 19, 2020 1:59 PM IST

