Apple iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 release next week: Supported iPhones, iPad

Apple released a bunch of goodies at yesterday's Spring Loaded event, all of which are enough to keep Apple fans happy until the WWDC 2021. The iPhone 12 lineup also got an update in the form of a new Purple colour variant. However, the bigger question that Apple fans await is – when is the new iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 dropping? Apple now has an answer – next week.

In an official release for the Apple AirTag, Apple confirmed that iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 will be released next week. Sadly, there's no particular date for the same but you can expect the new iOS to drop early in the week, given Apple's track record of update rollouts. The new version of iOS is bringing substantial updates to the iPhone.

iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 to release early next week

Here's the official statement that Apple released regarding iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5.

“AirTag requires iPhone or iPod touch running iOS 14.5 or later, or iPad running iPadOS 14.5 or later. These software updates will be available starting next week. Customers must have an Apple ID and be signed into their iCloud account. Certain features require Find My to be enabled in iCloud settings.”

Apple needs to rollout the iOS 14.5 update before the AirTag start shipping. The AirTag is essentially a tracker device that relies on Bluetooth and Apple’s Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) chip to help users locate the tracker on the map via the Find My app. The AirTag is only compatible with iPhone 11 series and iPhone 12 series, owing to the presence of the UWB chip.

iOS 14.5 will also bring the ability to unlock your iPhone using FaceID via an Apple Watch while wearing a face mask. The Music app will also get swipe gestures as well as lyrics sharing. Apple Fitness+ will gain support for AirPlay 2 while users can now add their Apple Card family. The Maps app will get Waze-like reporting feature while gamers can rely on PlayStation and Xbox controllers.

iOS 14.5 supported devices

The iOS 14.5 update will be coming to:

– iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

– iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

– iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

– iPhone X

– iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR

– iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

– iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

– iPhone SE 1st generation

– iPhone SE 2nd generation

– iPod Touch and newer