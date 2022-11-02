comscore Apple to roll out iOS 16 5G beta next week in India to enable 5G on iPhones: Check details
News

Apple Airtel and Jio customers who participate in iOS 16 Beta software programme will be able to try out 5G before it's publicly available in December, according to Apple.

Highlights

  • Apple will enable 5G in the iOS 16 Beta software programme next week.
  • Apple said it was working with its "carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience.
  • 5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users.
iphone 14

As India enters the 5G era, Apple will enable 5G in the iOS 16 Beta software programme next week for the select iPhone users in the country, the tech giant confirmed on Wednesday. Apple Airtel and Jio customers who participate in iOS 16 Beta software programme will be able to try out 5G before it’s publicly available in December, according to Apple. Also Read - All 5G-enabled smartphones to run on Airtel 5G Plus soon, says CEO Gopal Vittal

The Beta programme lets users try out pre-release software and experience the latest features before the software becomes publicly available. Last month, Apple said it was working with its “carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed”. Also Read - Airtel is offering mobile, DTH, broadband, and OTT services all in a single monthly plan starting at Rs 699

“5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December,” the company had said in a statement. With the beta programme, users can also provide feedback to Apple on quality and usability, which helps Apple identify issues, fix them, and make Apple software even better. Also Read - OnePlus starts rolling out Jio 5G support for OnePlus 10T in India

A user has to enrol iPhone in the Apple Beta Software Programme to access the latest public betas, as well as subsequent updates, including the 5G beta which will be available to Airtel and Jio customers from next week. As India rolls out 5G in a phased manner starting with key metro cities, smartphone players are working towards making 5G available on their devices.

Those using iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (third generation) models will get an upcoming software update on 5G. Apple performs extensive testing with carrier partners to ensure a great experience for iPhone users.

iPhone offers users super-fast downloads and uploads, better streaming, and real-time connectivity with 5G to help them stay in touch, share, and enjoy the content. The support for 5G on iPhone has now extended to over 250 carrier partners in over 70 markets around the world, with expanded support for standalone networks.

Prioritising software upgrades would enable the early adoption of 5G in India.

(IANS)

  • Published Date: November 2, 2022 4:21 PM IST
