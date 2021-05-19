Apple to soon launch 2021 MacBook Pro, Air with M2 chip: Here's when

Apple is long-rumoured to introduce the 2021 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro for some time now. The new Apple laptops are expected to come with a major redesign besides performance improvements. Also Read - Apple Music Hi-Res audio not supported by any AirPods model right now

In addition to the various rumours we have seen so far, the most latest information hints at the launch time of the 2021 MacBooks. Here's a look at the new details.

2021 MacBooks coming super soon

As per a recent Bloomberg report, people associated with the matter have suggested that the MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air laptops for this year will launch "as soon as this summer." With WWDC 2021 nearing, there are chances that this information might turn true and Apple might end up launching the new MacBooks in June.

Apart from the usual MacBook refreshes, the Cupertino tech major is expected to launch a low-end MacBook Pro, a MacBook Pro workstation, a larger iMac, and a Mac Mini alongside.

The new laptops are expected to come with the new Apple silicon (possibly M2 SoC), which will exhibit faster and better performance than the M1 chip that was launched last year. To recall, Apple announced its shift from Intel chips to its own ARM-based M1 silicon at last year’s WWDC. This is another hint at the 2021 MacBook’s summer launch.

While we lack concrete details, the redesigned MacBook Air is expected to come with 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. They are expected to come in pastel colour options, much like the latest iMac. This shall be the case with the MacBook Pro but sans a design overhaul. The MacBook Air’s chip could be codenamed Staten, which could be the M1 chip’s successor.

Apple is also expected to introduce the new MacBook Pros with new chips, codenamed, Jade C-Chop and Jade C-Die. There are chances that the MacBook Pro might support up to 64GB of RAM, improved Neural Engine, and more.

The laptops are also likely to feature the magnetic MagSafe tech (which was re-introduced with the iPhone 12 last year), HDMI port, thunderbolt ports, and SD card slot.

The iMac Mini, which is allegedly codenamed J374, is expected to come with the same chip as the MacBook Pro models, four ports, and more. The Cupertino tech major is also expected to introduce the revamped 13-inch MacBook Pro with the same chip as the 2021 MacBook Air.

Since we don’t have access to concrete details, we need to wait until Apple releases something. So, keep on reading BGR.in for more information.