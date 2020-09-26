comscore Apple waives off App Store fees for Facebook till end of 2020 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple to stop charging App Store fees from Facebook till 31 December
News

Apple to stop charging App Store fees from Facebook till 31 December

News

Apple is offering this reprieve for a limited period of time, allowing businesses to operate till end of this year.

  • Updated: September 26, 2020 8:06 PM IST
Facebook suspends 200 apps over data misuse

Apple has decided to focus on the well-being of small businesses. For this, the company will not be charging App Store fees for any online event hosted via Facebook. This decision allows companies to use a third-party payment network. And they don’t have to worry about paying the 30 percent App Store fees to the iPhone maker. Also Read - Apple iOS 14.0.1, iPadOS 14.0.1, watchOS 7.0.1 and more begins rolling out to supported devices

However, this call to waive off the fees is limited to the end of this year. After that, the usual business is likely to resume. The App Store fees has become a hot topic in the industry. Epic Games, the creator Fortnite, has shared its feelings about the policy. And after the news came out that Apple gave Amazon a discounted deal on the fees. Also Read - iPhone 12 series October 13 launch date tipped, Apple could start pre-orders from October 16

More partners have voiced their concern about eating into their revenues. Coming back to Facebook, Apple says the App Store decision is applicable on companies that have struggled to run because of the pandemic. Other platforms, especially those operating in the digital arena, don’t get the reprieve. Also Read - Apple Store Online goes live from today, offers trade-in programme for iPhones and custom Macs

Reports also suggest that in addition to Facebook, Apple has offered a similar deal to other brands like Airbnb and ClassPass. So, while the new policy change offers short-term relief, it’s likely the subject about App Store fees dies away anytime soon.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini tipped to launch this year

Apple will likely be launching four variants of the iPhone 12 this year. These were thought to include two non-Pro variants and two Pro variants. However, a new leak now puts things in a different perspective. As per the leak, the base variant, originally thought to be just the iPhone 12, will actually be named the iPhone 12 Mini.

Apple iOS 14.0.1, iPadOS 14.0.1, watchOS 7.0.1 and more begins rolling out to supported devices

Also Read

Apple iOS 14.0.1, iPadOS 14.0.1, watchOS 7.0.1 and more begins rolling out to supported devices

It is also quite fitting, as the base iPhone in the 12 series will reportedly feature just a 5.4-inch screen, which would be very compact and Mini-ish by today’s standards. In comparison, the larger Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max variants will reportedly have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 26, 2020 8:06 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 26, 2020 8:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Twitter to start testing voice-based direct message for users
News
Twitter to start testing voice-based direct message for users
Zoom and BenQ partner to launch display solutions for video meetings

News

Zoom and BenQ partner to launch display solutions for video meetings

LinkedIn now gets Stories support, integrates video calls via Zoom

News

LinkedIn now gets Stories support, integrates video calls via Zoom

Amazon brings Netflix to Echo Show devices later this year

Entertainment

Amazon brings Netflix to Echo Show devices later this year

Apple decides to waive off App Store fees for online events hosted via Facebook

News

Apple decides to waive off App Store fees for online events hosted via Facebook

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Look and Hands-on

Redmi 9 Review

Skullcandy Sesh Evo review: Needs more evolution

Samsung Galaxy M51 review

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

Twitter to start testing voice-based direct message for users

Zoom and BenQ partner to launch display solutions for video meetings

LinkedIn now gets Stories support, integrates video calls via Zoom

Apple decides to waive off App Store fees for online events hosted via Facebook

Google will update Play Store guidelines regarding 30% fee

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple decides to waive off App Store fees for online events hosted via Facebook

News

Apple decides to waive off App Store fees for online events hosted via Facebook
Google will update Play Store guidelines regarding 30% fee

News

Google will update Play Store guidelines regarding 30% fee
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

हिंदी समाचार

Whatsapp में जुड़ने वाले हैं ये कमाल के 5 फीचर्स, चैटिंग का बदलेगा अंदाज

बदल जाएगा आपका Android TV, जल्द ही नए फीचर्स के साथ मिलेगा Android 11 का अपडेट

WhatsApp पर स्पॉट हुआ Expiring Media फीचर, खुद-ब-खुद डिलीट हो जाएंगी फोटो, वीडियो

Realme ने टीज किया दुनिया का पहला SLED 4K स्मार्ट टीवी, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus Nord के लिए अब नहीं करना पड़ेगा इंतजार, ओपन सेल में हुआ उपलब्ध

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi 9 Camera Review
Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup
Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

News

Twitter to start testing voice-based direct message for users
News
Twitter to start testing voice-based direct message for users
Zoom and BenQ partner to launch display solutions for video meetings

News

Zoom and BenQ partner to launch display solutions for video meetings
LinkedIn now gets Stories support, integrates video calls via Zoom

News

LinkedIn now gets Stories support, integrates video calls via Zoom
Apple decides to waive off App Store fees for online events hosted via Facebook

News

Apple decides to waive off App Store fees for online events hosted via Facebook
Google will update Play Store guidelines regarding 30% fee

News

Google will update Play Store guidelines regarding 30% fee

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers