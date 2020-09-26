Apple has decided to focus on the well-being of small businesses. For this, the company will not be charging App Store fees for any online event hosted via Facebook. This decision allows companies to use a third-party payment network. And they don’t have to worry about paying the 30 percent App Store fees to the iPhone maker. Also Read - Apple iOS 14.0.1, iPadOS 14.0.1, watchOS 7.0.1 and more begins rolling out to supported devices

However, this call to waive off the fees is limited to the end of this year. After that, the usual business is likely to resume. The App Store fees has become a hot topic in the industry. Epic Games, the creator Fortnite, has shared its feelings about the policy. And after the news came out that Apple gave Amazon a discounted deal on the fees.

More partners have voiced their concern about eating into their revenues. Coming back to Facebook, Apple says the App Store decision is applicable on companies that have struggled to run because of the pandemic. Other platforms, especially those operating in the digital arena, don't get the reprieve.

Reports also suggest that in addition to Facebook, Apple has offered a similar deal to other brands like Airbnb and ClassPass. So, while the new policy change offers short-term relief, it’s likely the subject about App Store fees dies away anytime soon.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini tipped to launch this year

Apple will likely be launching four variants of the iPhone 12 this year. These were thought to include two non-Pro variants and two Pro variants. However, a new leak now puts things in a different perspective. As per the leak, the base variant, originally thought to be just the iPhone 12, will actually be named the iPhone 12 Mini.

It is also quite fitting, as the base iPhone in the 12 series will reportedly feature just a 5.4-inch screen, which would be very compact and Mini-ish by today’s standards. In comparison, the larger Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max variants will reportedly have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays.