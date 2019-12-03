Apple to unveil iPad Pro and MacBook Pro with mini LED tech next year

Apple will reportedly switch to mini-LED technology for iPad and MacBook starting next year. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with a new investor note that offers timeline for Apple’s planned switch to mini-LED technology. According to Kuo, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be the first Apple product to adopt mini-LED technology. He mentions the iPad Pro with mini-LED will debut in the third quarter of 2020 and the technology will make its way to four to six products over time. In his research note, Kuo also notes that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will also feature a more powerful A14X processor.

This means that the 2020 iPhone will debut with Apple A14 processor first and will be followed by new iPad lineup. The analyst also claims that Apple will release an updated version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro in fourth quarter next year. This MacBook Pro will again use mini-LED technology. Kuo had previously predicted that both iPad and MacBook Pro will switch to mini LED in late 2020 or early 2021. In the new report, the analyst is offering a more concrete timeline for these new devices.

According to Kuo, the adoption of mini LED technology by Apple will accelerate the whole industry development. Some see mini LED technology as a viable alternative to OLED screen technology seen on high end devices. Apple is looking at the use of mini LED technology as they offer a rich wide color gamut, higher contrast ratios and dynamic range. It also supports local dimming and will result in thinner and more efficient panels. Another significant advantage of mini LED technology is that they don’t suffer from burn-in like OLED panels.

The investor note indicates that Apple has expedited adoption of mini LED technology, per 9to5Mac. The timeline, however, should be taken with a grain of salt since the development does not mean Apple will ship it in a final product. This research note also contradicts previous reports which claimed Apple will release new iPad Pro models in early 2020. There is a possibility that we will get new 10.5-inch iPad Pro first and 12.9-inch iPad Pro following later with mini LED technology.