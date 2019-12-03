comscore Apple to unveil iPad Pro and MacBook Pro with mini LED tech next year
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple to unveil 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro with mini LED technology next year: Ming-Chi Kuo
News

Apple to unveil 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro with mini LED technology next year: Ming-Chi Kuo

News

Apple sees mini LED technology as a viable alternative to OLED panels. The adoption of this tech will expedite adoption and development of mini LED technology.

  • Published: December 3, 2019 9:37 AM IST
Apple iPad Pro 2018 (1)

Apple will reportedly switch to mini-LED technology for iPad and MacBook starting next year. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with a new investor note that offers timeline for Apple’s planned switch to mini-LED technology. According to Kuo, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be the first Apple product to adopt mini-LED technology. He mentions the iPad Pro with mini-LED will debut in the third quarter of 2020 and the technology will make its way to four to six products over time. In his research note, Kuo also notes that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will also feature a more powerful A14X processor.

This means that the 2020 iPhone will debut with Apple A14 processor first and will be followed by new iPad lineup. The analyst also claims that Apple will release an updated version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro in fourth quarter next year. This MacBook Pro will again use mini-LED technology. Kuo had previously predicted that both iPad and MacBook Pro will switch to mini LED in late 2020 or early 2021. In the new report, the analyst is offering a more concrete timeline for these new devices.

Watch: Smartphones that recently got a price cut

According to Kuo, the adoption of mini LED technology by Apple will accelerate the whole industry development. Some see mini LED technology as a viable alternative to OLED screen technology seen on high end devices. Apple is looking at the use of mini LED technology as they offer a rich wide color gamut, higher contrast ratios and dynamic range. It also supports local dimming and will result in thinner and more efficient panels. Another significant advantage of mini LED technology is that they don’t suffer from burn-in like OLED panels.

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing to launch in first half of 2020

Also Read

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing to launch in first half of 2020

The investor note indicates that Apple has expedited adoption of mini LED technology, per 9to5Mac. The timeline, however, should be taken with a grain of salt since the development does not mean Apple will ship it in a final product. This research note also contradicts previous reports which claimed Apple will release new iPad Pro models in early 2020. There is a possibility that we will get new 10.5-inch iPad Pro first and 12.9-inch iPad Pro following later with mini LED technology.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 3, 2019 9:37 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Infinix Band 5 wearable now available on Flipkart
Wearables
Infinix Band 5 wearable now available on Flipkart
NASA satellite finds Chandrayaan-2 Moon Lander's debris: All you need to know

News

NASA satellite finds Chandrayaan-2 Moon Lander's debris: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 gets MIUI 11 update with November security patch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 gets MIUI 11 update with November security patch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite support page goes official ahead of launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite support page goes official ahead of launch

Google Stadia controller wireless support for phones, laptops in 2020

Gaming

Google Stadia controller wireless support for phones, laptops in 2020

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Apple to unveil iPad Pro and MacBook Pro with mini LED tech next year

NASA satellite finds Chandrayaan-2 Moon Lander's debris: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 gets MIUI 11 update with November security patch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite support page goes official ahead of launch

Redmi K30 teased with Matte color finish ahead of December 10 launch

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Top deals teased

Deals

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Top deals teased
Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page

News

Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page
Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report

News

Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Top smartphone deals

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Top smartphone deals
IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shows locally made Apple iPhone XR

News

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shows locally made Apple iPhone XR

हिंदी समाचार

Chandrayaan 2: NASA को मिला चांद की सतह पर विक्रम लैंडर, ट्वीट की तस्वीरें

Vivo U20 स्मार्टफोन का 8GB रैम वेरिएंट भारत में 12 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Infinix Band 5 Sale : आज सेल पर आएगा Infinix Band 5, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Xiaomi Redmi 8 स्मार्टफोन की इन ऑफर्स के साथ आज होगी फ्लैश सेल

Huawei Watch GT 2 भारत में 5 दिसंबर को होगी लॉन्च, ये होंगी खूबियां

News

NASA satellite finds Chandrayaan-2 Moon Lander's debris: All you need to know
News
NASA satellite finds Chandrayaan-2 Moon Lander's debris: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 gets MIUI 11 update with November security patch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 gets MIUI 11 update with November security patch
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite support page goes official ahead of launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite support page goes official ahead of launch
Redmi K30 teased with Matte color finish ahead of December 10 launch

News

Redmi K30 teased with Matte color finish ahead of December 10 launch
Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun reportedly steps down as China president

News

Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun reportedly steps down as China president