comscore Apple to use cheap batteries in iPhone 12 5G to cut costs | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple to use cheap batteries in iPhone 12 5G to cut costs
News

Apple to use cheap batteries in iPhone 12 5G to cut costs

News

Apple will bet on a different technology for the iPhone 12's battery to reduce the high prices of components needed for the 5G.

  • Published: August 22, 2020 4:36 PM IST
iPhone 12 Dummy 3

Image Credits: 9to5Mac

5G technology will have its cost in the upcoming iPhones, and the result can be perceived in the battery component. The analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, famous for his leaks on Apple products, points out that the company will adopt cheaper battery technology to reduce production costs for the iPhone 12 5G. Also Read - Apple likely to launch cheaper Watch version in 2021

The analyst informed TF Securities investors that the company could reduce the number of layers that make up the battery and assemble the components in a smaller area. The savings in battery costs would be noticeable, getting between 40% and 50% cheaper on the iPhone 12 5G. Also Read - iPad Air 4 to get iPad Pro features, may come with Apple A14 chipset and USB-C port

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – August 21

iPhone 12 could use cheaper batteries because of 5G costs

According to Kuo’s estimates, the necessary adjustments to make the iPhone compatible with the 5G are not cheap, so Apple needs to cut costs from where it can, while not reducing its margins. The parts needed to adapt to sub-6 frequencies (below 6 GHz) should cost between $75 and $85 per iPhone, but the devices will also need to adapt to millimeter waves (above 20 GHz), and this will cost between $125 and $135. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 dummy images surface online, offer closer look at new design

It is not known whether the reduction in battery cost will be enough to bring down the necessary values ​​for the 5G, but there are rumors that the company may not include headphones or chargers in the box, which can help to minimize the impact. It is also unknown whether the adoption of different and cheaper battery technology will impact the component’s performance.

Apple reportedly going to make iPhone 12 in India from next year

Also Read

Apple reportedly going to make iPhone 12 in India from next year

Previously, South Korean’s regulatory documents for device certification indicate that the iPhone 12 batteries must have a lower capacity than the iPhone 11. However, that does not necessarily mean underperforming if the device as a whole is more economical in power consumption energy. This year, Apple has confirmed that the iPhone 12 will hit the market a little later than usual, in October.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 22, 2020 4:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Apple to use cheap batteries in iPhone 12 5G to cut costs
News
Apple to use cheap batteries in iPhone 12 5G to cut costs
LG K31 officially launches with Helio P22 SoC

News

LG K31 officially launches with Helio P22 SoC

Google Pixel 5 leaked render appears revealing full design

News

Google Pixel 5 leaked render appears revealing full design

Google Chrome could soon let you sign in to Netflix and Hotstar

News

Google Chrome could soon let you sign in to Netflix and Hotstar

Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB RAM variant launched in India: Check price, specifications

News

Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB RAM variant launched in India: Check price, specifications

Most Popular

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Apple to use cheap batteries in iPhone 12 5G to cut costs

LG K31 officially launches with Helio P22 SoC

Google Pixel 5 leaked render appears revealing full design

Google Chrome could soon let you sign in to Netflix and Hotstar

Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB RAM variant launched in India: Check price, specifications

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple to use cheap batteries in iPhone 12 5G to cut costs

News

Apple to use cheap batteries in iPhone 12 5G to cut costs
Apple tipped to launch cheaper Watch version in 2021: Report

Wearables

Apple tipped to launch cheaper Watch version in 2021: Report
iPad Air 4 to get iPad Pro features in 2021

News

iPad Air 4 to get iPad Pro features in 2021
Xiaomi phones start getting 5G messaging feature

News

Xiaomi phones start getting 5G messaging feature
Apple iPhone 12 dummy images surface online

News

Apple iPhone 12 dummy images surface online

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च डेट, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और फीचर्स हुए लीक

Redmi Note 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन के लिए जारी हुआ MIUI 12 अपडेट, मिलेंगे नए फीचर

Google Pixel 5 स्मार्टफोन का रेंडर और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, मिलेगा पंच होल डिस्प्ले

Mirzapur season 2 के दो टीजर आए सामने, दिखा त्रिपाठी का 'सिंहासन' और गुड्डू का 'स्वैग'

नोकिया भारत में जल्द ही लॉन्च कर सकती है सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, लीक हुआ पोस्टर

Latest Videos

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup
Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review
Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Features

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

News

Apple to use cheap batteries in iPhone 12 5G to cut costs
News
Apple to use cheap batteries in iPhone 12 5G to cut costs
LG K31 officially launches with Helio P22 SoC

News

LG K31 officially launches with Helio P22 SoC
Google Pixel 5 leaked render appears revealing full design

News

Google Pixel 5 leaked render appears revealing full design
Google Chrome could soon let you sign in to Netflix and Hotstar

News

Google Chrome could soon let you sign in to Netflix and Hotstar
Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB RAM variant launched in India: Check price, specifications

News

Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB RAM variant launched in India: Check price, specifications

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers