Apple tops Indian premium segment courtesy of iPhone XR: Report

Apple beat Samsung to regain the top spot in India's premium smartphone market. The biggest reason is the promotional offers on iPhone XR that make it a tempting buy.

  • Published: August 14, 2019 3:23 PM IST
Apple iPhone XR (37)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

As per International Data Corporation (IDC), Apple topped the premium smartphone segment in India in Q2 this year. A lot of this is down to the heavy promotional offers on iPhones, especially the iPhone XR. The report adds that Apple can look forward to cementing its position as festive quarters inch closer. IDC further claims that Apple overtook Samsung to the premium segment leadership with an overall share of 41.2 percent in Q2, 2019.

Apple iPhone XR sales

The iPhone XR demand saw an uplift after the price drop and accompanying promotional activities. With this price drop, the iPhone XR alone contributed to more than 55 percent of total Apple shipments in Q2. “Apple’s portfolio up till last quarter (1Q19) was driven mostly by old generation models. These made up for almost 70 percent of total shipments,” Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, told IANS.

Recently, Tim Cook revealed that iPhones generated $26 billion in revenue in the company’s third quarter that ended on June 29. These numbers are actually down 12 percent from last year’s June quarter. India, on the other hand, witnessed a 19 percent growth (year-on-year) in iPhone shipments. These numbers are courtesy of promotional offers and discounts from the Cupertino-based giant. “India bounced back. During the quarter, we returned to growth there. We are very happy with that,” the Apple CEO told analysts during the earnings call.

Apple’s slight growth in India comes at a time when it is planning to set up manufacturing in the country. While it manufactures older iPhones, it now plans to manufacture top-end iPhone XS and iPhone XR as well.

“To continue this momentum, Apple would require more play in terms of product placement in $700 and above segment, rather than $1000 and above segment, accompanied by heavy promotional activities and attractive offers during the upcoming festive quarters,” Joshi told IANS.

With Inputs from IANS

Apple tops Indian premium segment courtesy of iPhone XR: Report

Apple tops Indian premium segment courtesy of iPhone XR: Report

