comscore Apple tops premium smartphone segment in India with 51.3 percent share
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple tops premium smartphone segment in India with 51.3 percent share in Q3: IDC
News

Apple tops premium smartphone segment in India with 51.3 percent share in Q3: IDC

News

Apple garnered 51.3 percent share in the Rs 35,000 and above price segment in the third quarter that ended on September 30.

  • Published: November 12, 2019 2:24 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions (6)

Maintaining its growth trajectory in the highly-congested premium smartphone segment in India, Apple garnered 51.3 percent share in the Rs 35,000 and above price segment in the third quarter that ended on September 30.

This is the second consecutive quarter growth for the Cupertino-based iPhone maker which bounced back in a market – dominated to date by the likes of Samsung, OnePlus and others – riding on heavy promotional offers especially on iPhone XR and the newly-launched iPhone 11.

Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

Also Read

Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

“In the premium segment, Apple continued to dominate with a market share of 51.3 percent in 3Q19, on the back of affordability offers and price drops on previous generation models like the iPhone XR, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 (128GB), along with the newly-launched iPhone 11/Pro series,” the International Data Corporation (IDC) said in a statement.

Apple regained top position in the premium smartphone segment in India in the second quarter (Q2 that ended on June 30) this year with an overall share of 41.2 percent. The over 10 percent rise in its market share in the premium smartphone segment in just three months is phenomenal and the company is back on India map after couple of lacklustre quarters.

The July-September period saw Apple log record revenue in the country and is set to break the numbers in its fiscal 2020 Q1 (October-December period) as iPhone 11 series has witnessed stupendous response from the Indian buyers. Apple iPhone shipments grew 19 percent (YoY) in India in its last reported quarter.

Apple Glasses likely to launch in 2023, AR headset may launch in 2022

Also Read

Apple Glasses likely to launch in 2023, AR headset may launch in 2022

Last week, market research firm Strategy Analytics revealed that Apple Watch continues to maintain its lead over competitors like Samsung and Fitbit in the smartwatch market. Its share reached 48 percent in the third quarter of this year, up from 45 percent in the same quarter last year. The overall global smartwatch shipments grew 42 percent annually to reach 14 million units in the third quarter of 2019, noted market research firm.

With inputs from IANS

Features Apple iPhone 11 Pro Apple iPhone 11
Price 99900 64900
Chipset A13 Bionic chipset A13 Bionic SoC
OS iOS 13 iOS 13
Display OLED-5.8-inch Super Retina XDR 6.1-inch Liquid Retina
Internal Memory 128GB storage 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Dual – 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 12MP 12MP
Battery

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 12, 2019 2:24 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

49900

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy W20 5G TENAA listing reveals key specifications and more
News
Samsung Galaxy W20 5G TENAA listing reveals key specifications and more
PMK founder Ramadoss asks government to ban PUBG

Gaming

PMK founder Ramadoss asks government to ban PUBG

Apple tops premium smartphone segment in India with 51.3 percent share in Q3: IDC

News

Apple tops premium smartphone segment in India with 51.3 percent share in Q3: IDC

Google Chrome will soon identify and label slow loading websites

News

Google Chrome will soon identify and label slow loading websites

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 key specifications leaked

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 key specifications leaked

Most Popular

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Samsung Galaxy W20 5G TENAA listing reveals key specifications and more

Apple tops premium smartphone segment in India with 51.3 percent share in Q3: IDC

Google Chrome will soon identify and label slow loading websites

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 key specifications leaked

Apple Glasses may launch in 2023, one year after the AR headset

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple tops premium smartphone segment in India with 51.3 percent share in Q3: IDC

News

Apple tops premium smartphone segment in India with 51.3 percent share in Q3: IDC
Apple Glasses may launch in 2023, one year after the AR headset

News

Apple Glasses may launch in 2023, one year after the AR headset
Next-gen Apple Watch may come with Touch ID support

Wearables

Next-gen Apple Watch may come with Touch ID support
Apple Arcade gets 6 new games; gameplay type and details

Gaming

Apple Arcade gets 6 new games; gameplay type and details
Apple Watch shipments grew to 6.8 million units during Q3 2019, up 51 percent from last year: Strategy Analytics

Wearables

Apple Watch shipments grew to 6.8 million units during Q3 2019, up 51 percent from last year: Strategy Analytics

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola Razr फोल्डेबल फोन कल होगा लॉन्च, ये हो सकती हैं खूबियां

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन 20 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च, 299 रुपये के टिकट पर मिलेंगे 2,100 रुपये के गिफ्ट

भारत में पांच साल पूरा होने पर Vivo की Anniversary सेल: सस्ते स्मार्टफोन के साथ मिल रहे हैं कई फ्री प्रॉडक्ट्स

युवती का फोटो लगाकर बनाया TikTiok वीडियो, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 14 नवंबर से होगी शुरू, ये हैं बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन डील्स

News

Samsung Galaxy W20 5G TENAA listing reveals key specifications and more
News
Samsung Galaxy W20 5G TENAA listing reveals key specifications and more
Apple tops premium smartphone segment in India with 51.3 percent share in Q3: IDC

News

Apple tops premium smartphone segment in India with 51.3 percent share in Q3: IDC
Google Chrome will soon identify and label slow loading websites

News

Google Chrome will soon identify and label slow loading websites
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 key specifications leaked

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 key specifications leaked
Apple Glasses may launch in 2023, one year after the AR headset

News

Apple Glasses may launch in 2023, one year after the AR headset