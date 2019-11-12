Maintaining its growth trajectory in the highly-congested premium smartphone segment in India, Apple garnered 51.3 percent share in the Rs 35,000 and above price segment in the third quarter that ended on September 30.

This is the second consecutive quarter growth for the Cupertino-based iPhone maker which bounced back in a market – dominated to date by the likes of Samsung, OnePlus and others – riding on heavy promotional offers especially on iPhone XR and the newly-launched iPhone 11.

“In the premium segment, Apple continued to dominate with a market share of 51.3 percent in 3Q19, on the back of affordability offers and price drops on previous generation models like the iPhone XR, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 (128GB), along with the newly-launched iPhone 11/Pro series,” the International Data Corporation (IDC) said in a statement.

Apple regained top position in the premium smartphone segment in India in the second quarter (Q2 that ended on June 30) this year with an overall share of 41.2 percent. The over 10 percent rise in its market share in the premium smartphone segment in just three months is phenomenal and the company is back on India map after couple of lacklustre quarters.

The July-September period saw Apple log record revenue in the country and is set to break the numbers in its fiscal 2020 Q1 (October-December period) as iPhone 11 series has witnessed stupendous response from the Indian buyers. Apple iPhone shipments grew 19 percent (YoY) in India in its last reported quarter.

Last week, market research firm Strategy Analytics revealed that Apple Watch continues to maintain its lead over competitors like Samsung and Fitbit in the smartwatch market. Its share reached 48 percent in the third quarter of this year, up from 45 percent in the same quarter last year. The overall global smartwatch shipments grew 42 percent annually to reach 14 million units in the third quarter of 2019, noted market research firm.

With inputs from IANS

Features Apple iPhone 11 Pro Apple iPhone 11 Price 99900 64900 Chipset A13 Bionic chipset A13 Bionic SoC OS iOS 13 iOS 13 Display OLED-5.8-inch Super Retina XDR 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Internal Memory 128GB storage 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Dual – 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP 12MP Battery

