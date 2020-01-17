Apple tops True Wireless Headset market in 2019

The smartphone and audio-wearable industry have gradually moved away from the 3.5mm audio socket to wireless headsets. This shift kick-started when Apple removed the audio socket from its iPhone 7 more than three years back. At the same time, the company also announced its first “true wireless headset”, the Apple AirPods in the market. Ever since an increasing number of smartphone makers have taken the cue to follow the lead. Beyond the simple switch away from 3.5mm audio jacks, most electronics giants are trying to replicate the AirPods in different forms. This includes both the form factor as well as the performance of the wireless headset.

Apple tops True Wireless Headset market; details

Given the head-start, quality, and performance and regardless of multiple companies in the competition; Apple has gained the top spot. Yes, we are talking about the “True Wireless Headset” segment here. As per the latest data from Strategy Analytics, the company held the first sport in terms of market share in 2019. It revealed that Apple shipped about 58.7 million AirPods last year to hold a 54.4 percent market share. In addition, the company also took about 71 percent of all revenue generated in the True Wireless Headset market.

Talking about the data shared, Xiaomi comes at the second spot with just an 8.5 percent market share. The Chinese smartphone maker managed to ship about 9.1 million units last year. Moving beyond that, we have Samsung on the third spot with just a 6.9 percent market share. The report clarified that the company managed to ship about a 6.9 percent market share.

Digging deeper, a report from GSMArena noted that the True Wireless Headset market is likely to grow “almost tenfold” by 2024. The companies are likely to get a slice of the expected $100 billion. For some context, the gaming market was about $120 billion in 2019.