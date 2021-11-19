Apple, US rapper Travis Scott and Live Nation Entertainment have been sued by hundreds of people who attended the Astroworld concert that took place in Houston on November 5. These people claimed that they were injured during the concert. Notably, the tragedy claimed 10 lives of people in Houston. Also Read - Apple self-driving electric car debut may happen as early as 2025: Here's what you should expect

Lawyer Thomas J. Henry has filed a new iteration of the complaint that was originally filed on behalf of a single concertgoer, Kristian Paredes, on November 8. The revised complaint has increased the number of plaintiffs to 282 people. He has further revealed that he is talking to additional 120 attendees about joining the case.

In addition to this, another lawsuit was filed on the behalf of 125 attendees, including the people who died. It demanded $750 million for the damages. Apple and Live Nation were also sued along with the artist as they live-streamed and promoted the concert respectively. NRG Stadium and Canadian rapper and singer Drake were also sued.

In a statement, Henry said, “The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk.”

We wanted to provide an update on the steps that Live Nation, Scoremore and the Astroworld Fest team have been taking. https://t.co/BsAHPSQXhK — Live Nation (@LiveNation) November 8, 2021

As per the paperwork filed, “Apple Music had cameras, camera stands, cameramen, and metal barriers surrounding each; these cameras effectively split the premises both horizontally and vertically by the metal barricades. The placement of cameras streaming for Apple Music’s broadcast effectively limited many concertgoers’ means of exit; this dangerous condition would inevitably prevent individuals from dispersing.”

According to Henry, Live Nation, the world’s largest concert promoter, could have prevented the tragedy if it had prepared well for an event.