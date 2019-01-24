comscore
  • Apple iPhone portrait photography to get a new powerful editing tool called Fusion
Apple iPhone portrait photography to get a new powerful editing tool called Fusion

This will be the first photography app to take advantage of TrueDepth camera for image blending and overlays.

A new photography app for iOS called “Fuzion” that would use the “TrueDepth” camera data from new iPhones and create images by blending multiple images with portrait mode shots is expected to reach iOS users this week. “‘Fuzion’ is a photo editor that lets you take your portraits and selfies to the next level. Blend multiple images and create stunning double exposures with ease,” the “Fuzion” team wrote in a post on Monday. The feature would work on the new iPhones with TrueDepth and dual camera setup, namely the iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone XS.

The app comes with features to capture portrait photos with automatic silhouette detection, choices from a variety of backgrounds by top photographers to blend with the portrait and options to add dust overlays, light leaks and colour filters. “The app utilises the powerful ‘TrueDepth’ and dual cameras of new iPhones to automatically detect a person’s silhouette and cut them out of the background,” the creators of Fuzion wrote in their post. According to 9to5Mac, the photo-editing app was released to a group of beta testers in December.

The Fusion app for newer iPhone models will support features like capture portrait photos in the app with automatic silhouette detection. It will also let you choose from a variety of backgrounds by top photographers to blend with your portrait. Apple iPhone users will also be able to add dust overlays, light leaks and color filters to their photos.

Fusion will be compatible with iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR and will be a free download. However, it will have a $3 in-app purchase to unlock all background images, overlays and other features. The announcement from Fuzion comes as Apple announced the Shot on iPhone contest where it is picking 10 winners who will become part of the company’s billboard campaign.

Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 24, 2019 5:03 PM IST

