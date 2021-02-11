Apple working on micro OLED display technology for AR/VR products

Rumours have been ripe about Apple working on an Augmented Reality headset for a while. While Tim Cook and his boys are yet to speak anything about that project, reports have confirmed that TSMC is working with them on micro OLED display technology. Both are currently working on 1-inch displays that will likely be thin as well as power efficient. Also Read - This is how Apple's first foldable iPhone might look like

The report comes courtesy of Nikkei, confirming Apple and TSMC working on micro OLED display for the former's future AR and VR products. The project is headquartered in Longtan Science Park, Taiwan, where both Apple and TSM have their offices within walking distance. Previous rumours have long hinted at Apple to work on micro OLED displays for the iPhone and iPads of the future.

Apple working on micro OLED technology

The collaboration between Apple and TSMC is still under wraps but the report has some interesting information to share. The micro OLED display by nature is built directly on the chip, which makes for a thinner display layer. It eventually leads to a highly power-efficient display technology, which is helpful in the case of battery-powered mobile devices.

“Panel players are good at making screens bigger and bigger, but when it comes to thin and light devices like AR glasses, you need a very small screen,” adds a source from the micro OLED R&D project. “Apple is partnering with TSMC to develop the technology because the chipmaker’s expertise is making things ultra-small and good, while Apple is also leveraging panel experts’ know-how on display technologies,” the person added.

Previous leaks suggested that Apple is working on both VR and AR glasses. The VR headset is expected to launch as early as next year while the AR glass is expected to launch in 2023. The VR headset is currently expected to use two 8K displays but later models could use the micro OLED technology to make it compact as well as slimmer.

Apple is eventually expected to use that display technology in future iPhones, iPad and Apple Watch models. The Cupertino giant is expected to reduce its reliance on Samsung and other third-party suppliers slowly.