Apple on Tuesday (October 18), launched the all-new Apple TV 4K. It comes with Apple's A15 Bionic chipset and offers Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. It now has Siri-supported remote control which allows you to watch your favourite shows with just a voice command.

Apple TV 4K price in India, variants, and AppleCare+

The Apple TV 4K comes in two variants — Wi-Fi (64GB) and Wi-Fi + Ethernet (128GB). The Wi-Fi-only variant is priced at Rs 14,900, whereas, the Ethernet-supported variant with higher storage costs is Rs 16,900.

The device comes with AppleCare+ and has No Cost EMI options available. It will be available starting from November 4 in the country.

Apple TV 4K specifications and features

The all-new Apple TV 4K is the same TV box by Apple but offers what the name says, 4K video playback. Along with 4K video, it also has HDR streaming support. It now supports Dolby Vision and up to 60 fps playback on the highest resolution i.e. 2160p.

The TV box comes powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which is also present in last year’s Apple iPhones. It has up to 128GB of storage for downloading shows and movies for online watching.

It supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital 7.1/5.1 surround sound. It boots on the tvOS 16 which brings “Hey Siri” functionality and allows SharePlay. It also has Apple Arcade for TV allowing you to play arcade games directly on your television screen.

It comes with a new remote that has a dedicated Siri button. After pressing the voice assistant or the Siri button, you can ask Siri to play your choice of movie or show.

As for connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO, and Bluetooth 5.0. There’s an HDMI 2.1 port and a power supply power in the Wi-Fi model, with the Ethernet model (128GB) having a dedicated Gigabit Ethernet port.